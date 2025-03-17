Calabasas, CA Streamlines Procurement Process with OpenGov

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with slow solicitation development, low vendor engagement, and manual contract management, Calabasas leadership sought a modern solution to improve efficiency and transparency in its procurement process. They found their answer in OpenGov, the industry leader in cloud-based solutions designed to streamline solicitation development, contract oversight, and vendor collaboration.While Calabasas manages numerous procurement solicitations each year, City staff faced challenges with drawn-out evaluations and a lack of centralized contract storage. In the search for a new system, they prioritized faster solicitation development, streamlined scope building, and proactive contract management. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to digitize contract storage, automate workflow processes, and expand vendor outreach, allowing staff to manage procurement more efficiently while ensuring compliance.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, Calabasas leadership anticipates a more efficient and transparent procurement process. Staff expects to reduce administrative burdens by automating solicitation development and contract tracking, enabling staff to meet deadlines with ease. Additionally, with improved vendor engagement and a more structured evaluation process, the City is well-positioned to optimize spending and enhance procurement outcomes.The City of Calabasas joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

