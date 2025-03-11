Jim Chapman Named Candidate for NAHB 2026 Third Vice Chairman

Jim Chapman

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Nominations Committee has officially certified Jim Chapman, President of Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG), as a candidate for NAHB 2026 Third Vice Chairman. A dedicated leader in the homebuilding industry and a member of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association (GAHBA), Chapman will address the NAHB Leadership Council during the Spring Leadership Meetings in Washington, D.C., in June. The election for Third Vice Chairman will take place at the 2026 International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida. If elected, Chapman will be on the ladder to serve as NAHB Chair in 2029."It is an incredible honor to be certified as a candidate for NAHB 2026 Third Vice Chairman," said Chapman. "I have dedicated my career to advancing the homebuilding industry, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue advocating for builders, developers and the communities we serve. If elected, I will work to ensure that NAHB remains a strong voice for our industry and helps shape policies that support sustainable growth and innovation."As President of JCCG, Chapman leads a premier Build-to-Rent (BTR) general contracting firm specializing in home design, pre-construction estimating, value engineering and general contracting for home, lot and amenity development. Licensed in six states—Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and soon to be a seventh state, Indiana—JCCG continues to expand its reach, meeting the growing demand for high-quality BTR communities.JCCG provides turnkey BTR contracting solutions for institutional investors and private developers. The company is on pace to obtain certificates of occupancy (C.O.) for 900 homes in 2025 and 1,400 homes in 2026. Since 2021, JCCG has completed and sold eight BTR communities totaling 1,800 units to institutional investors, with eight more communities under construction and ten in predevelopment.A committed industry advocate, Chapman has held numerous leadership positions, including serving as President of the GAHBA in 2018 and the Home Builders Association of Georgia (HBAG) in 2020/2021. He has received multiple accolades, including the GAHBA Spike Award (2017, 2022) and the HBAG BEAM Award (2017). Chapman is a Life Member of the GAHBA Board of Directors, a Life Delegate for the NAHB Leadership Council, a Build PAC trustee with 11 years of Capitol Club membership, and the Georgia State Representative at NAHB. His national leadership experience includes chairing the NAHB 55+ Housing Industry Council, Single Family Builders Committee, Land Development Committee, and Build PAC, as well as serving on the Federal Government Affairs and Budget and Finance committees.Chapman resides in Atlanta with his wife, Katherine, and their two children, Mimi and JB.For more information about Jim Chapman Construction Group and its Build-to-Rent solutions, visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com Established in 1998, Jim Chapman Construction Group (JCCG) is a Georgia-based lot development and homebuilding general contractor specializing in multifamily build-to-rent (BTR) solutions. With unparalleled experience, JCCG transforms raw land into thriving residential communities for investors, developers and funds. JCCG is a licensed general contractor in Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, offering a broad spectrum of services from pre-construction assistance to design-build, construction management or full-service general contracting. For more information, visit www.JimChapmanConstructionGroup.com or call 770-434-3602 (option 2).The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) represents the largest network of craftsmen, innovators, and problem solvers dedicated to building and enriching communities. With over 140,000 members across the country, NAHB advocates for policies that promote housing affordability, supports industry professionals through education and networking opportunities, and champions innovation in home construction. As a leading voice in residential construction, NAHB works to advance sustainable building practices, workforce development, and economic growth within the housing sector. Through its research, industry insights, and collaboration with policymakers, NAHB continues to drive the future of home building, ensuring that quality housing remains accessible to families nationwide.

