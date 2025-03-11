IAEE and Swapcard Announce Strategic Partnership for IAEE Event Tech Demo Days

IAEE and Swapcard Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Exhibitions and Events(IAEE) and Swapcard, a leading event engagement platform, today announced a strategic partnership to power IAEE Event Tech Demo Days, a virtual event series showcasing innovative solutions for the exhibitions and events industry.Under this partnership, Swapcard will serve as the official platform for IAEE Event Tech Demo Days, providing comprehensive technical and strategic support to ensure the seamless execution of this virtual series.“We are pleased to collaborate once again with Swapcard to bring IAEE Event Tech Demo Days to life,” said IAEE President and CEO Marsha Flanagan, M.Ed., CEM. “This renewed partnership builds upon our strong relationship and creates new synergies that will benefit our entire industry.”IAEE Event Tech Demo Days offer organizations in the exhibitions and events industry a dedicated platform to showcase their solutions through live presentations to the IAEE community. The series, held on multiple dates throughout the year, features a schedule of live presentations, enabling participating companies to effectively highlight their products and services and connect with the right attendees. Attendees will gain valuable insights into new technologies, services, and best practices in the industry that are necessary for their success.“We are excited to extend our partnership with IAEE to support this innovative demonstration series,” said Baptiste Boulard, CEO at Swapcard. “This collaboration represents a shared commitment to excellence within the events industry. We are confident that the Swapcard platform will provide a robust technical foundation while enhancing the overall brand experience and engagement opportunities for all participants.”As the technology partner, Swapcard will focus on:- Enhancing user experience for both presenters and attendees- Providing strategic guidance to maximize engagement- Elevating brand visibility for participating companiesThe first IAEE Demo Days will take place on 29 April 2025. Click here for more information.About IAEETrusted since 1928, IAEE provides quality and value to its members through leadership, service, education and strong relationships. IAEE is the largest association of the exhibitions and events industry in the world, with a membership of show organizers, exhibitors and exhibition suppliers. Organizers of more than 20,000 exhibitions and buyer-seller events around the world are members of IAEE, and the organization advocates and promotes the awareness of face-to-face exhibitions and events as the primary medium for business development and growth. IAEE provides relevant, timely and innovative education to its members and the industry. IAEE recognizes its strategic partners: 4imprint, Convention News Television (CNTV), eShow, Freeman, GES | onPeak, Grit Productions and Expositions, IMEX, New Orleans & Company, New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Risk Strategies Company | Buttine Insurance, Snöball and Swapcard. Visit www.iaee.com for more information.About SwapcardSwapcard is the leading event engagement platform for associations, trade shows, and conference organizers. It enhances attendee engagement, maximizes exhibitor ROI, and drives event revenue growth with AI-powered capabilities and an intuitive interface. By turning event data into actionable insights, it streamlines event operations and unlocks new revenue opportunities. Designed for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees, and with global reach and enterprise-level support, Swapcard has powered over 10,000 events for industry leaders like PCMA, NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, and Koelnmesse, turning event engagement into revenue. For more information, visit www.swapcard.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

