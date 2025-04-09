Swapcard Joins the Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR) ‘Pathway PARtner’ Program

Swapcard Joins PAR Pathway PARtner Program

As a Pathway PARtner, their expertise will provide guidance because of the customers they serve and the ideas they share with associations and association contributors.” — Sean Soth, PAR Advisory Board Chairman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swapcard, the leading AI-powered event engagement platform, today announced its partnership with Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR), a premier community dedicated to advancing association business success. As the newest Pathway PARtner, Swapcard will collaborate with PAR to help associations transform event engagement into sustainable revenue growth.PAR is a leading community dedicated to advancing association business success, pioneering the home for association business development. With a membership that includes experienced experts from within the association community, PAR offers opportunities, strategies, and techniques in revenue generation that lead to better business outcomes for associations.“Event investors like sponsors, exhibitors, speakers, and attendees are demanding new resources to help deliver engagement and connection. Swapcard is working to elevate event experiences with their suite of technology and a shared experience rooted with a sound approach to business growth for their customers,” said Sean Soth, PAR Advisory Board Chairman. “PAR is pleased to include the Swapcard team in the work ahead for association business. As a Pathway PARtner, their expertise will provide guidance because of the customers they serve and the ideas they share with associations and association contributors.”PAR unveiled the Pathway PARtners in the previous year to connect PAR members with trusted solution providers who value the business sustainability of their association clients. Pathway PARtners are aligned with PAR's work and initiatives focused on association sustainability through improved business development practices and ideas."We are thrilled to join the Professionals for Association Revenue Pathway PARtner program and contribute to PAR's mission of advancing association business success," said Carlos Araujo, Vice President of Marketing at Swapcard. "As the events landscape continues to evolve, associations are seeking innovative ways to create meaningful connections and generate sustainable revenue growth. Our AI-powered platform aligns perfectly with PAR's vision, helping associations transform event engagement into tangible business outcomes. We look forward to sharing our expertise with the PAR community and collaborating on solutions that drive growth and deliver exceptional experiences for association members and event participants."Swapcard's partnership with PAR will empower associations to leverage innovative technology for enhanced event engagement and sustainable revenue growth. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing association professionals with the tools and strategies needed to thrive in the evolving events landscape.About Swapcard: Swapcard is the leading AI-powered event engagement platform for associations, trade shows, and conference organizers. It maximizes attendee engagement, exhibitor ROI, and event revenue growth with an intuitive and customizable interface. By turning event data into actionable insights, it streamlines event operations and unlocks new revenue opportunities. With global reach and enterprise-level support, Swapcard has powered over 10,000 events for industry leaders like PCMA, NAVC, IAAPA, Informa, and Koelnmesse, turning event engagement into revenue. For more information, visit www.swapcard.com and follow us on LinkedIn About Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR): PAR is pioneering the home for association business development. With a membership that includes experienced experts from within the association community, PAR offers the opportunities, strategies and techniques in revenue generation that lead to better business outcomes for associations. Learn more about membership for your association at www.myPAR.org or register for the annual RevUP Summit www.revupsummit.org

