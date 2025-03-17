Roswell, NM Transforms Procurement Process with OpenGov

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with time-consuming scope-building, a high volume of solicitations, and low vendor engagement, Roswell leadership sought a modern solution to enhance their procurement operations. They found their answer in OpenGov, the industry leader in cloud-based solutions designed to streamline solicitation development, contract management, and vendor outreach.Managing numerous solicitations each year, Roswell staff struggled with manual processes that made tracking contracts and meeting deadlines challenging. In searching for a new system, they prioritized efficiency, broader vendor reach, and a more audit-ready process. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to accelerate solicitation development, automate scope creation, and simplify bid evaluations, ensuring staff can meet deadlines while maintaining compliance.By implementing OpenGov Procurement, leadership expects to create a more efficient and transparent procurement process. The new system will reduce administrative burdens by simplifying contract management and enabling staff to evaluate bids and proposals more quickly. Additionally, with improved vendor engagement and a centralized platform for tracking procurement activities, the City will be better equipped to make data-driven decisions and optimize spending.Roswell joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

