BIOSTAR SHOWCASES IPC PRODUCTS AT EMBEDDED WORLD 2025

CUTTING EDGE AI-POWERED INDUSTRIAL PCS AND EDGE COMPUTING SOLUTIONS ON DISPLAY

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of IPC solutions, motherboards, graphics cards, and PC peripherals, is currently showcasing its latest technologies at Embedded World 2025, held from March 11-13 at Nurnberg Messe, Germany.BIOSTAR's showcase features AI-powered industrial PCs and edge computing platforms that provide secure, efficient, and scalable solutions for industries like automation, smart cities, and human-machine interfaces (HMI) at this year's exhibition. With cutting-edge solutions such as IPC motherboards, panel PC, and edge computing systems, and NVIDIA Jetson Orin edge AI system, the products demonstrate BIOSTAR’s capabilities on edge AI and edge computing area for critical industrial applications.Among the featured products are industrial PC systems such as the MS-X7433RE, MS-1345UE, and MT PRO-J6412, as well as IPC motherboards in versatile form factors, including BIQ67-AHP, and BIH61-AHA for ATX, BIADN-IHT and BIH61-IHP for Mini iTX, as well as BIELK-PAT, BIAST-PAT, and BIRPL-PAT for SBC models. BIOSTAR also shows HAILO 8 and DEEPX DX-M1 AI accelerator cards support which is key of BIOSTAR IPC motherboards designed to boost computing power for next-generation AI-driven solutions.ARM-based IPC motherboard is a standout feature of BIOSTAR’s presentation, with the ERX93-AXP a leading the showcase. Designed to deliver exceptional performance for edge computing applications with NXP solutions, the ERX93-AXP is optimized for industrial environments, offering robust and reliable processing capabilities.Additionally, BIOSTAR AI-NONXS platform supports the new NVIDIAJetson Orin™ NX series and Jetson Orin™ Nano series modules , makes its debut at the exhibition. BIOSTAR AI-NONXS platform supports JetPack 6.2 and Super Mode. Furthermore, BIOSTAR AI-NONXS platform supports most of generative AI models such as LLM, ViTs, VLM, Stable Diffusion, DeepSeek R1, Ollama, and Gemma. This powerful combination of hardware architecture, rich RS232/422/485/canbus etc. I/O support, and advanced NVIDIA edge AI technologies underscores BIOSTAR’s commitment to driving innovation in edge AI and industrial computing.A key highlight of this year’s presentation is BIOSTAR's collaboration with DEEPX, showcasing BIOSTAR’s AMD B650 motherboards and storage devices alongside DEEPX’s advanced AI accelerators—the DX-H1 PCIe x16 (Bifurcation x4x4x4x4) module—operating on a Linux platform. The real-time demonstration will feature cutting-edge object detection, emphasizing the seamless integration and scalability of their combined technologies in Edge AI applications.This collaboration further strengthens BIOSTAR’s edge AI capabilities and accelerates the future of intelligent computing. This partnership brings advanced technologies together, positioning BIOSTAR at the forefront of the edge AI industry. Integrating these cutting-edge solutions ensures more intelligent and efficient industrial systems, further solidifying BIOSTAR'sBIOSTAR's role as a leader in innovative edge AI solutions.Industry professionals, IPC innovators, and tech enthusiasts are invited to visit booth 2-321 in Hall 2 to explore how these cutting-edge solutions revolutionize industrial applications through enhanced AI computing capabilities. BIOSTAR continues to shape the future of edge computing, offering the performance, flexibility, and security demanded by today's industries.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

