Corporate Security Advisors Appoints Dave Komendat as Chief Security Officer and Partner

Corporate Security Advisors (CSA) builds strategic security programs. Today it announced appointment of Dave Komendat as Chief Security Officer (CSO) & Partner.

Dave’s strong leadership and deep understanding of global security challenges make him an invaluable asset to CSA and the clients we serve. He integrates security programs with business priorities.” — Jeremy Baumann, CEO, Corporate Security Advisors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corporate Security Advisors (CSA), the premier management consultancy devoted to building strategic, business-aligned security programs, is proud to announce the appointment of Dave Komendat as Chief Security Officer (CSO) and Partner With over 38 years of expertise in global security leadership, Dave brings a distinguished career history that includes serving as Vice President & Chief Security Officer at The Boeing Company , where he led one of the most complex corporate security organizations globally. His scope of responsibility spanned global security operations, executive protection, supply chain security, intelligence, government programs and crisis management.Dave’s extensive contributions to the security sector also include high-profile advisory roles such as President of the International Security Management Association (ISMA), Private Sector Co-Chair of the Domestic Security Alliance Council (DSAC), and Strategic Engagement Advisor to the FBI. His work advancing threat information sharing earned him the FBI Director’s Award for Exceptional Public Service.At CSA, Dave will play a pivotal role in guiding the firm’s strategic security initiatives and aligning security solutions with overarching business goals. He will lead CSA’s Virtual Security Team™ (VST) service offering, providing tailored and scalable security solutions through a flexible team of seasoned experts. His unparalleled experience will further reinforce CSA’s position as a trusted partner to organizations prioritizing robust and adaptive security strategies. Joining CSA as Chief Security Officer at this exciting stage in its growth is both an honor and an incredible opportunity,” said Dave. “The evolving risk landscape demands security strategies that not only protect but also enable business success. I’m looking forward to joining such a talented team and contributing to CSA’s mission to advance security innovation and partner with clients to drive resilient, business-focused outcomes.”CSA CEO Jeremy Baumann shared his utmost confidence in Dave’s ability to strengthen the firm’s expertise and influence, stating, “Dave’s strong leadership and deep understanding of global security challenges make him an invaluable asset to CSA and the clients we serve. His strategic vision and extraordinary ability to integrate security programs with business priorities align perfectly with CSA’s mission. We are thrilled to welcome Dave into this role, where his expertise will help shape the next chapter of our growth.”This strategic appointment comes as CSA continues to expand its role as the premier advisor for businesses navigating the increasingly critical intersection of security and corporate strategy.About Corporate Security AdvisorsCorporate Security Advisors (CSA) partners with organizations to design, develop, and implement strategic security programs that align with business goals. With expertise in security program assessment, executive security, and Virtual Security Teams™, CSA delivers tailored solutions to protect people, reputation, and assets while driving business value. By combining industry expertise with real-world experience, CSA provides customized strategies to address today’s complex security challenges.For more information, visit: corporatesecurityadvisors.com

