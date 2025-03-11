Community Members to Gather at Dorchester Chamber of Commerce Event Featuring Rep. Andy Harris

Constituents to Protest Rep. Andy Harris, Demanding a Town Hall and Accountability at Dorchester Chamber Event.

Andy Harris works for us, not for Elon Musk or big money donors; He can’t keep ignoring his constituents. We deserve a town hall, we deserve answers, and we will continue showing up until we get them.” — Michelle Fowle, Founder & Chair, Cambridge Indivisible

CAMBRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of Maryland’s 1st Congressional District residents will gather outside the Dorchester Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, March 13, 2025 from 4:30pm-6pm at Public sidewalk in front of Hyatt Regency at Hwy 50 Church Creek Road & Ocean Gateway, where Congressman Andy Harris is scheduled to speak. The gathering aims to encourage civic engagement and provide an opportunity for constituents to express their interest in direct dialogue with their representative.“Andy Harris works for us, not for Elon Musk or big money donors,” said Michelle Fowle of Cambridge Indivisible. “He can’t keep ignoring the people he represents. We deserve a town hall, we deserve answers, and we will continue showing up until we get them.”Participants plan to display signs with messages related to constituent concerns, including requests for a public town hall. The event is expected to remain peaceful, with attendees focused on fostering civic discourse. For more information, visit this link or contact Cambridge Indivisible at (410) 571-4862‬.Cambridge Indivisible is a grassroots organization that promotes civic engagement, voter participation, and public dialogue on key issues affecting the community.Contact: Cambridge IndivisibleEmail: info@cambridgeindivisible.orgPhone: (410) 571-4862‬

