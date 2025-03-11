Piada Italian Street Food Introduces Piada Pockets – A New Handheld Way to Enjoy Three Italian-Flavored Classics

Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced the launch of its new Piada Pockets in three crave-worthy flavors.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced the launch of its new Piada Pockets in three crave-worthy flavors: Spinach & Artichoke, Meatball Marinara, and Spicy Sausage. Baked to perfection in Piada’s signature dough and packed with bold Italian flavors, Piada Pockets will be available today in all 58 locations with an exclusive Piada One loyalty badge reveal.To celebrate the launch, Piada will offer free delivery on all Piada Pocket orders from March 17th – March 23rd, exclusively through mypiada.com and the Piada One app. No promo code is needed—simply meet the $15 subtotal minimum, and the offer will be applied automatically.“Our Piada Pockets capture everything guests love about Italian food—rich flavors, high-quality ingredients, and a warm, satisfying bite—all in a portable format,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “Whether you're craving the classic comfort of meatballs and marinara, the indulgence of creamy spinach and artichoke, or the bold heat of spicy sausage and peppers, there’s a Piada Pocket for every taste.”Piada Pockets aren’t just delicious—they’re also a way to give back. From March 24th – March 30th, Piada will donate $1 from every Piada Pocket sold to Pelotonia, supporting life-saving cancer research, with a commitment of up to $10,000. Additionally, anyone who orders a Piada Pocket online during this week will be entered to win one of five exciting prizes, including a $500 Piada gift card + an exclusive influencer pack or one of four $100 gift cards.“Our goal was to take our signature Piada dough and create something truly irresistible,” said Dawn McClung, Research and Development Chef at Piada Italian Street Food. “After three years in the making, these pockets are a perfect balance of crisp, golden-baked dough and indulgent, high-quality fillings. They’re easy to eat on the go, but still bring that comforting, made-from-scratch Italian experience.”Piada Pockets will be available at all Piada Italian Street Food locations nationwide starting March 11th. For more information and to order, visit mypiada.com or download the Piada One app.About Piada Italian Street FoodThe restaurant’s premium fast-casual concept, which offers guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options, is centered around the piada. Piadas are made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company’s first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 58 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina.

