Piada Italian Street Food Partners with Barilla on Exclusive Valentine’s Day Meal Featuring Heart Shaped Pasta

Piada Italian Street Food Logo Photo credit: Courtesy of Piada Italian Street Food

Celebrate Love with Two Entrees, Two Drinks, and Cannoli Chips for $20.25

This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to offer our guests something truly special—a delicious, affordable meal that they can share with someone they care about,” — Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced a partnership with Barilla, where guests can celebrate Valentine’s Day with an exclusive bundle designed for sharing with someone you care about. Available for one day only, Friday, February 14, 2025, the Valentine’s Day Bundle includes two entrees with protein, two drinks and a serving of Piada’s signature cannoli chips all for $20.25.Adding a special touch to the occasion, Barilla will provide limited-edition heart-shaped pasta for the Valentine’s Day Bundle, making this a celebration of love, flavor, and Italian tradition.“This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to offer our guests something truly special—a delicious, affordable meal that they can share with someone they care about,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “Our partnership with Barilla allows us to create a unique experience with heart-shaped pasta that perfectly complements the warmth and passion of Italian cuisine.”“At Barilla, our mission is around the joy of food for a better life. Barilla Love heart-shaped pasta is a way that we're helping bring joy to our customers and consumers,” said Jeanette Gerger, Marketing Manager at Barilla for Professionals. “Piada’s Valentine’s Day Bundle with Barilla Love deliciously captures the spirit of the holiday, and we’re excited to support the celebration.”The Valentine’s Day Bundle will be available at all Piada locations for purchase in-store only on Friday, February 14th. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or a fun outing with friends, this exclusive offer makes Piada the perfect destination for your Valentine’s Day celebration.To learn more about Piada’s Valentine’s Day Bundle, visit https://mypiada.com/promotions/valentines-day-2025 About Piada Italian Street FoodThe restaurant’s premium fast-casual concept, which offers guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options, is centered around the piada. Piadas are made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company’s first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 58 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina.

