Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,967 in the last 365 days.

Piada Italian Street Food Partners with Barilla on Exclusive Valentine’s Day Meal Featuring Heart Shaped Pasta

Piada Italian Street Food Logo

Photo credit: Courtesy of Piada Italian Street Food

Celebrate Love with Two Entrees, Two Drinks, and Cannoli Chips for $20.25

This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to offer our guests something truly special—a delicious, affordable meal that they can share with someone they care about,”
— Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Piada Italian Street Food, a leading fast-casual Italian restaurant concept, today announced a partnership with Barilla, where guests can celebrate Valentine’s Day with an exclusive bundle designed for sharing with someone you care about. Available for one day only, Friday, February 14, 2025, the Valentine’s Day Bundle includes two entrees with protein, two drinks and a serving of Piada’s signature cannoli chips all for $20.25.
Adding a special touch to the occasion, Barilla will provide limited-edition heart-shaped pasta for the Valentine’s Day Bundle, making this a celebration of love, flavor, and Italian tradition.

“This Valentine’s Day, we wanted to offer our guests something truly special—a delicious, affordable meal that they can share with someone they care about,” said Matt Harding, Chief Concept Officer at Piada Italian Street Food. “Our partnership with Barilla allows us to create a unique experience with heart-shaped pasta that perfectly complements the warmth and passion of Italian cuisine.”

“At Barilla, our mission is around the joy of food for a better life. Barilla Love heart-shaped pasta is a way that we're helping bring joy to our customers and consumers,” said Jeanette Gerger, Marketing Manager at Barilla for Professionals. “Piada’s Valentine’s Day Bundle with Barilla Love deliciously captures the spirit of the holiday, and we’re excited to support the celebration.”

The Valentine’s Day Bundle will be available at all Piada locations for purchase in-store only on Friday, February 14th. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner or a fun outing with friends, this exclusive offer makes Piada the perfect destination for your Valentine’s Day celebration.

To learn more about Piada’s Valentine’s Day Bundle, visit https://mypiada.com/promotions/valentines-day-2025.

About Piada Italian Street Food
The restaurant’s premium fast-casual concept, which offers guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options, is centered around the piada. Piadas are made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.

Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company’s first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 58 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina.

Alexa Keegan
PIVOT PR
+1 215-301-1181
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Piada Italian Street Food Partners with Barilla on Exclusive Valentine’s Day Meal Featuring Heart Shaped Pasta

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more