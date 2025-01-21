Jackrabbit Care Enhances Parent Engagement with Daily Sheets

Jackrabbit Care Logo

New Feature Enhances Transparency, Compliance, and Communication Between Child Care Centers and Families

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackrabbit Care, the most innovative software solution for child care center management, today announced the release of its Daily Sheets feature, designed to streamline communication, improve regulatory compliance, and enhance parent engagement for child care centers.Daily Sheets serve as an essential tool for child care centers by offering detailed documentation of each child’s daily activities, including meals, naps, and diaper or potty events. This new feature, integrated into the Jackrabbit Care Staff and Parent mobile apps, empowers administrators and educators to ensure accurate, timely communication with families while reducing manual workload.Key Benefits of Daily Sheets:Transparent Communication: Families receive a Daily Snapshot of their child’s activities directly through the Parent mobile app, ensuring they stay informed about their child’s well-being and routine, even on their busiest days.Regulatory Compliance: Daily Sheets document adherence to nutritional and developmental standards, providing accurate records required by state and federal regulations. This includes tracking meals, portion sizes, dietary restrictions, and developmental milestones, such as potty training.Empowering Educators: Educators can efficiently track and manage each child’s needs, ensuring consistent, personalized care. With the ability to review and edit information before it is shared, staff members build trust and foster stronger relationships with parents.Administrative Oversight: Center directors and administrators can monitor compliance, identify trends, and uphold high standards of care and safety across their facilities.“Daily Sheets are a must-have for child care centers,” said Tim Brennan, Product Manager for Jackrabbit Care. “By simplifying the process of sharing daily updates with parents, we’re not only saving time for educators and administrators, but also creating a more transparent and engaging experience for families.”Additionally, the parent-centered feature is ideal for child care centers that prioritize efficient communication and exceptional parent engagement. Parents receive immediate notifications through the Jackrabbit Care Parent mobile app, called Circle Time, keeping them closely connected to their child’s daily life.“Parents want to feel connected, even when they’re apart from their children,” said Gwendolynn St. Pierre, Group Product Manager for Jackrabbit Care. “With our Daily Sheets feature, we’re bridging that gap, offering parents peace of mind and fostering trust between families and child care providers.”To learn more about the Daily Sheets feature and other innovative solutions offered by Jackrabbit Care, visit our website or explore our Classroom Management tools.Jackrabbit Care will showcase this feature and more during the upcoming trade show season. Be sure to visit our booth for a live demonstration.Since 2004, Jackrabbit Technologies has provided thousands of children’s development programs software that is innovative, reliable and secure. Jackrabbit Care is a product of Jackrabbit Technologies. For more information on Jackrabbit Care’s 2025 features and industry-leading solutions, please visit jackrabbitcare.com.###Jackrabbit TechnologiesJackrabbit Technologies is the leader in providing cloud-based class management software to youth activity centers that include swim schools, gymnastics and cheer gyms, dance studios, music schools, and child care centers serving more than 15,000 schools in 36 countries. Jackrabbit develops solutions that are rich in features, such as enrollment and immunization management, billing, online registration, and staff and parent portals. Jackrabbit Technologies is a SaaS solution that helps its clients operate more efficiently so they can get back to the passions that inspire them. Learn more by visiting Jackrabbit Technologies’ Newsroom.

