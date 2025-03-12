RadSite Remote Scanning Accreditation Program Overview – 2025 Update

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Eliot Siegel, MD, RadSite's Standards Committee Chairperson Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Laura Kassa, R.T. (R)(CT)(MR), President, RadXcel

New standards cover key aspects of remote CT and MRI scanning.

RadSite has been carefully monitoring remote scanning since the 2021 adoption of the Remote Scanning Technologist Policy.” — Eliot Siegel, MD, Chair of RadSite’s Standards Committee

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation body promoting quality-based imaging, will be announcing an important update to its new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program via a complimentary webinar on April 2nd. All stakeholders who want to learn about the latest trends in remote scanning are encouraged to register for this roundtable discussion led by RadSite leadership.“RadSite has been carefully monitoring remote scanning since the 2021 adoption of the Remote Scanning Technologist Policy,” says Eliot Siegel, MD, Chair of RadSite’s Standards Committee. “After 18 months of standards development, RadSite is looking forward to sharing the latest updates to its new accreditation program covering key aspects of remote CT and MRI scanning related to policies, staffing, operations, technology, and quality assurance.”The upcoming webinar, “RadSite Remote Scanning Accreditation Program Overview”, will take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. EDT.To register, click here for the April 2nd webinar. Webinar description: Imaging suppliers are adopting remote scanning programs for CT and MRI to address the technologist shortage, utilize staff expertise, improve patient access and convenience, and boost operational efficiency. This roundtable discussion will thoroughly examine RadSite’s new Remote Scanning Accreditation Program, focusing on the staffing, operational, technical, and quality requirements that support these developing remote scanning programs.Moderator: Eliot Siegel, MD, Standards Committee Chair, RadSiteSpeakers:* Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite* Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite* Laura Kassa, RT (R)(CT)(MR), President, RadXcel“From my vantage point, I have watched many outpatient imaging suppliers begin to use remote scanning technologists to address the technologist shortage and improve access to MRI scans for patients,” shares Laura Kassa, RT (R)(CT)(MR), President, RadXcel. “As a member of RadSite’s Standards Committee, I am excited to be part of an effort to establish key operational and clinical parameters to make sure remote scanning is done correctly.”“It is imperative that imaging suppliers be held accountable for safe and effective imaging,” notes Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSite. “I am looking forward to sharing my thoughts during the webinar on strategies that radiologists and technologists may wish to pursue in both conventional and remote scanning.”RadSite will also be offering the following webinars this spring:RadSite Celebrates 20 Years as a Quality-Improvement Organization—Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ESTThis roundtable discussion will feature RadSite's founders and current leaders as they reflect on two decades of promoting quality in imaging. Since 2005, RadSite has worked with managed care organizations, providers, and other stakeholders to certify over 60,000 imaging systems at more than 25,000 locations. Today, RadSite has established itself as a leading accreditation agency in advanced diagnostic imaging. Attend this event to gain insights into RadSite's journey and plans for the future.Moderator: Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite’s Chief Medical OfficerSpeakers:* Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite* Cherrill Farnsworth, Operating Partner, Windrose Investors and former CEO, HealthHelp* Jimmy Long, Director, Strategic Advancement, Clinical Product Organization, HumanaTo register, click here for the April 29th webinar. Assessing Cone Beam CT Imaging Trends—Tuesday, May 13, 2025, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ESTThousands of Cone Beam CT (CBCT) systems are used in dental and medical offices across the U.S. Experts predict the global CBCT market will reach $1.5 billion by 2030. This roundtable discussion will feature leading experts discussing emerging clinical uses, RadSite’s CBCT Standards, and related topics.Moderator: Mark Casner, MBA, RadSite’s Chief Accreditation OfficerSpeakers:* David Georges, President, Koning Americas* Aimee Knight, Founder, Reveal Diagnostics* David Luick, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Tungsten Medical NetworkTo register, click here for the May 13th webinar. To access RadSite’s complimentary webinars, visit https://radsitequality.com/webinars/ ###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. RadSite is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. The agency’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to improve imaging procedures and outcomes. RadSite also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and to promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system, which is open to a wide range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com

