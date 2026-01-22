Virtual Roundtable to Showcase Understanding the Premarket Validation and Verification of Health AI Predictions

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Trajectory® Health AI Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite and Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup Pat Baird, Senior Regulatory Specialist, Philips; Former Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup

RadSite and Trajectory Health AI to Host Complimentary Webinar on February 10th

I am excited to moderate this timely discussion and to bring together a distinguished group of experts to examine the practical application of ANSI/CTA-2135 for predictive health AI” — Garry Carneal, JD, MA, Co-Chair, CTA AI in Health Care Workgroup

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, and TrajectoryHealth AI are sponsoring a complimentary webinar entitled, “Understanding the Premarket Validation and Verification of Health AI Predictions.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. To register, click here ANSI/CTA-2135, titled "Performance Verification and Validation for Predictive Health AI Solutions," is an American National Standard developed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® . Released in September 2025, it provides a structured, industry-led framework for ensuring that predictive (non-generative) AI tools in healthcare are effective, reliable, and trustworthy.The roundtable will review core requirements for data verification, accuracy, and model management; explain the technical "how-to" of validation using metrics such as sensitivity and positive predictive value (PPV); and highlight the importance of post-deployment monitoring to build trust and ensure that AI models are reliable in real-world clinical settings.Moderator:• Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite and Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care WorkgroupSpeakers:• Pat Baird, Senior Regulatory Specialist, Philips; Former Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup• Martin McDowell, DrPH, MBA, Research Professor Emeritus, University of Illinois• Amy Molton, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer at Ladder Health, Associate Clinical Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine• Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH, Chief Epidemiologist, Trajectory Health AI“I am excited to moderate this timely discussion and to bring together a distinguished group of experts to examine the practical application of ANSI/CTA-2135 for predictive health AI,” said Garry Carneal, JD, MA, President and CEO, RadSite and Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup. “This roundtable will explore the origins of the CTA initiative, the core requirements for verification and validation, and what these standards mean for real-world health systems and clinical decision-making. The range of perspectives represented on this panel will help translate technical standards into actionable insights for organizations navigating AI adoption.”“CTA’s standards development efforts emerged from a growing recognition that predictive health AI requires clear, industry-driven methods for verification and validation to ensure that models perform reliably in real-world clinical settings,” said Pat Baird, Senior Regulatory Specialist, Philips and former Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup. “The premarket standards announced last fall were intentionally designed to complement the existing regulatory environment, and the broad industry response has demonstrated their importance in building trust in AI-enabled health technologies.”RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including CT, MRI, nuclear medicine and PET, dental CBCT, medical CBCT, and remote scanning.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs or to request a complimentary copy of its Standards email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To view webinars on health AI trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page. The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s health AI playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.About TrajectoryHealth AI ( www.trajectoryhealth.ai Trajectory Health AI emphasizes transparency and accountability in evaluating healthcare AI and population health initiatives. Trajectory, as an independent third party, requires program leaders to submit defined metrics, population data, and objectives to verify and validate both the initial and ongoing effectiveness of client models/programs. Through a rigorous review process based on standards adopted by the Consumer Technology Association and the Population Health Impact Institute, Trajectory promotes evidence-based medicine in today’s rapidly changing environment. The Trajectory certification review process allows program sponsors and their clients to update and adjust their programs and devices in a timely fashion to support generally accepted methodological standards of evaluation to ensure quality, accuracy, and effectiveness. To learn more, contact us: https://trajectoryhealth.ai/contact/

