Virtual Roundtable to Explore Premarket Validation and Verification of Health AI Predictions

RadSite Trajectory® Health AI Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President, Digital Health, Consumer Technology Association, producer of CES® Martin McDowell, DrPH, MBA, Research Professor Emeritus, University of Illinois Amy Molten, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer at Ladder Health, Associate Clinical Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine

Complimentary Webinar on February 10th to Showcase the Consumer Technology Association’s new Standard CTA-2135

Bringing together leaders from policy, technology, and clinical practice is essential to advancing trust, transparency, and real-world impact in health AI” — Rene Quashie, JD

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, and TrajectoryHealth AI will sponsor a complimentary webinar entitled “Understanding the Premarket Validation and Verification of Health AI Predictions.”The complimentary webinar will provide a practical framework for understanding and implementing the Consumer Technology Association’s new standard “CTA-2135, Performance Verification, and Validation for Predictive Health AI Solutions.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Pat Baird, Senior Regulatory Specialist, Philips; Former Co-Chair, CTA Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Workgroup• Martin McDowell, DrPH, MBA, Research Professor Emeritus, University of Illinois• Amy Molten, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer at Ladder Health, Associate Clinical Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine• Thomas Wilson, PhD, DrPH, Chief Epidemiologist, Trajectory Health AI"I'm excited to moderate this important discussion on how predictive health AI can be responsibly validated and deployed in clinical settings," said Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President of Digital Health at the Consumer Technology Association. "Bringing together leaders from policy, technology, and clinical practice is essential to advancing trust, transparency, and real-world impact in health AI.""Accurate predictive AI can improve the quality of clinical care while also driving meaningful return on investment," said Martin McDowell, DrPH, MBA, Research Professor Emeritus at the University of Illinois. "But without proper validation and real-world oversight, these tools can fall short. This discussion will highlight key implementation challenges that can impact both care quality and ROI—and how to address them." This discussion will highlight key implementation challenges that can impact both care quality and ROI—and how to address them.”The roundtable will cover CTA-2135’s core requirements for data verification, accuracy, and model management; explain the technical "how-to" of validation using metrics like sensitivity and positive predictive value (PPV); and address the importance of post-deployment monitoring to build trust and ensure AI models are reliable in real-world clinical settings. Both RadSite and Trajectory Health.AI are actively involved in the CTA Health AI Workgroup that drafted CTA-2135."AI works best when clinicians use these tools to support, not replace, their own judgment,” said Amy Molten, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer at Ladder Health, Associate Clinical Professor at Tufts University School of Medicine and member of the CTA Health AI Workgroup. “It is important to understand the context of each AI recommendation, since the urgency and impact of predictive tools can differ in various care settings and clinical scenarios. Working together, providers and AI can help deliver care that is safe, meaningful, and focused on the patient."RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including CT, MRI, nuclear medicine and PET, dental CBCT, medical CBCT, and remote scanning.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To listen to webinars on health AI trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s health AI playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.About TrajectoryHealth AI ( www.trajectoryhealth.ai Trajectory Health AI emphasizes transparency and accountability in evaluating healthcare AI and population health initiatives. Trajectory, as an independent third party, requires program leaders to submit defined metrics, population data, and objectives to verify and validate both the initial and ongoing effectiveness of client models/programs. Through a rigorous review process based on standards adopted by the Consumer Technology Association and the Population Health Impact Institute, Trajectory promotes evidence-based medicine in today’s rapidly changing environment. The Trajectory certification review process allows program sponsors and their clients to update and adjust their programs and devices in a timely fashion to support generally accepted methodological standards of evaluation to ensure quality, accuracy, and effectiveness. To learn more, contact us: https://trajectoryhealth.ai/contact/

