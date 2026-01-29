Complimentary Webinar on Cone-Beam CT in Dental Offices: Tracking Radiation Exposure and Optimizing Dose

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Chris Passmore, CHP, President, Radiation Detection Company

RadSite to Host Educational Webinar on February 24th

This webinar is designed to help practices think deliberately about radiation monitoring, dose optimization, and how data can be used proactively to support safety, quality, and regulatory readiness” — Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation agency promoting safety and quality in imaging, will host a complimentary webinar entitled “Cone-Beam CT in Dental Offices: Tracking Radiation Exposure and Optimizing Dose.”The virtual roundtable will take place on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm EST. Registration is available here As cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) becomes more widely used in dental offices, practices are increasingly focused on how radiation exposure is measured, monitored, and managed over time. CBCT offers clear clinical benefits—particularly in pre-surgical implant planning and other complex procedures—and its expanding use underscores the need for consistent, well-defined radiation safety practices for both patients and staff.This one-hour, expert-led roundtable will focus on practical strategies dental offices can use to track radiation exposure data, interpret dosimetry results, and integrate monitoring into everyday clinical workflows. The discussion will highlight how practices can balance diagnostic value with dose optimization, regulatory awareness, and long-term risk management.Moderator:* Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer, RadSitePanelists:* Vino Durairaj, PhD, DABR, Regional Vice President – Central, and Senior Medical Physicist, West Physics* Chris Passmore, CHP, President, Radiation Detection Company“As CBCT use continues to grow in dental settings, the focus is moving beyond image quality alone,” said Mark Hiatt, MD, Chief Medical Officer at RadSite. “This webinar is designed to help practices think more deliberately about radiation monitoring, dose optimization, and how data can be used proactively to support safety, quality, and regulatory readiness.”The roundtable will examine how radiation exposure can vary across CBCT systems, protocols, and practice settings, and why ongoing monitoring is essential. Panelists will discuss practical considerations for tracking cumulative exposure, differentiating between staff and patient monitoring, and using dosimetry data not only for compliance, but also for continuous quality improvement.“Radiation monitoring data can be a powerful tool when it’s used the right way,” said Chris Passmore, CHP, President of Radiation Detection Company. “What’s changed is the technology. Cone Beam CT and panoramic imaging have shifted exposure in ways we didn’t see when dentistry moved from film to digital. Some of the old assumptions just don’t apply anymore. When practices trend dose over time and understand what the data is actually showing, they can improve safety and reduce risk without disrupting how they work.RadSite currently offers six accreditation programs , including CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine and PET, Dental CBCT, Medical CBCT, and Remote Scanning.To learn more about RadSite’s accreditation programs and request a complimentary copy of its Standards, email info@radsitequality.com or call 443-440-6007.To view webinars on imaging trends and RadSite’s accreditation review process, visit RadSite’s YouTube page . The page includes, among other topics, RadSite’s CBCT playlist.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.