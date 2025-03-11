Celebrate National Nutrition Month with The Dairy Alliance!

Discover how “Food Connects Us” through nutrition and farming

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March, The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families in the Southeast, celebrates National Nutrition Monthby encouraging people to connect meaningfully with the food they eat. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ theme for this year, "Food Connects Us," highlights the importance of understanding food origins, sharing meals with loved ones, and meeting nutritional needs at every stage of life.“National Nutrition Monthis an opportunity to rethink our relationship with food, including where it comes from, how it nourishes us, and how it brings us together,” said Geri Berdak, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Real dairy plays a unique role in strengthening these connections. It nourishes us at every stage of life, supports our local dairy farmers, and connects us with our communities while promoting sustainable practices.”Connecting with loved onesIn line with this year’s theme, a key connection is with friends and family. One way to foster this connection is by preparing and sharing home-cooked meals. These shared experiences offer both physical and mental benefits through quality time spent with loved ones.To simplify the meal preparation process, The Dairy Alliance suggests keeping your pantry and fridge stocked with versatile ingredients like whole wheat pasta, frozen vegetables, dairy milk and shredded cheese. These ingredients can easily come together for a quick, satisfying one-pot meal.Plain dairy yogurt and cottage cheese are versatile staples. They are excellent sources of high-quality protein and can be used in parfaits and smoothies. They also make a delicious base for dips, marinades, and dressings.Connecting with nutrient needsDuring National Nutrition Month, it’s important to focus on how the food we eat meets our nutritional needs. Nutrients are essential for keeping our bodies strong and functioning at their best, so being mindful of our food choices is key.Real dairy is a prime example of a food that provides essential nutrients at every stage of life, from infancy through adulthood. For example, during the first 1,000 days of a child's life, which includes pregnancy through toddlerhood, children undergo rapid brain development. Real dairy is an essential source of nutrients like protein, iodine, zinc, choline, vitamin A, vitamin B12, and selenium, which are all crucial for supporting brain development during the first 1,000 days of a child's life.Connecting with the food we eatMany people don’t have a direct connection to the farms where their food is produced. Visiting local farms or farmer’s markets is a great way to learn more about where food comes from, and the sustainable practices farmers use to protect the planet.The Dairy Alliance also provides informative resources through its website, including access to the Dairy Trail of the Southeast and an interactive map listing farms that offer tours and sell real dairy products. These resources allow individuals to explore and connect with local farmers and learn more about the origins of their food.“At The Dairy Alliance, we believe that food not only nourishes the body but also strengthens community ties,” Laura Buxenbaum, MPH, RD, LDN, Senior Director, Health & Wellness at The Dairy Alliance. “Through the 'Food Connects Us' initiative, we aim to highlight how nutrition goes beyond mealtime, impacting not only health but also supporting our communities. We are proud to lead these educational efforts and educate on the health benefits of real dairy and how it plays a role in a sustainable food future.”For more information about The Dairy Alliance, plus recipes, nutrition tips, and dairy farming information, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

