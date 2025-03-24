ProHance Joins CX Showcase 2025 – The Premier Customer Experience Event

Brendan Maree, Vice President & Country Manager, ProHance - Australia & New Zealand

Discover the future of customer experience at CX Showcase 2025—where innovation, strategy, and technology converge to redefine engagement

Customer experience is at the heart of every successful business, and at ProHance, we enable organizations with data-driven strategies that enhance both workforce performance and customer satisfaction” — Brendan Maree, VP & Country Manager, ANZ, ProHance

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform announces its participation in CX Showcase 2025 , the premier event dedicated to customer experience innovation. The event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and technology pioneers to explore cutting-edge strategies that drive customer engagement and operational excellence.At CX Showcase 2025, ProHance will highlight how its advanced analytics and automation capabilities empower organizations to enhance productivity, streamline operations, which ultimately helps enterprises deliver exceptional customer experiences. With its real-time insights and AI-driven solutions, ProHance is transforming the way businesses optimize workforce efficiency, that allows them to maintain higher levels of customer satisfaction. Brendan Maree , Vice President & Country Manager – Australia and NZ region, ProHance, said, “We are thrilled to be part of CX Showcase 2025. Customer experience is at the heart of every successful business, and at ProHance, we enable organizations with data-driven strategies that enhance workforce performance and customer satisfaction. This event provides an excellent platform to engage with industry leaders and share insights on how machine learning, AI and technology that is at the core of the ProHance platform, can redefine CX.”Attendees at CX Showcase 2025 will have the opportunity to engage with ProHance’s experts, explore live demonstrations, and discover how data-driven workforce management can drive superior customer outcomes.ABOUT PROHANCEProHance empowers organizations with a comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, enhance customer satisfaction, enable data-driven decision-making, and seamlessly adapt to evolving business needs.Currently deployed by over 400,000+ users across 25 countries, ProHance provides cutting-edge solutions that help businesses achieve strategic objectives and operational excellence.VISIT US ON www.prohance.net

