Yorkshire Children’s Charity to Host Exclusive Afternoon of Luxury Interiors and Jewellery at Newby Hall

RIPON, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yorkshire Children’s Charity is hosting a special fundraising event, ‘An Afternoon at Newby Hall’, on Friday, 21st March 2025. This exclusive gathering aims to bring together supporters and like-minded individuals to raise vital funds for the charity’s work, helping Yorkshire’s most vulnerable children and young people. The event will offer guests an exclusive opportunity to explore Newby Hall Gardens before they officially open to the public, followed by a two-course lunch in the stunning EMC Glass Orangery.In partnership with luxury jewellery house Boodles , bespoke interiors specialists Furnish & Fettle , and silk experts James Hare, the afternoon will provide guests with an engaging discussion on luxury interiors and fine jewellery. The conversation will be hosted by Yorkshire Life Editor, Kathryn Armstrong.This event promises a relaxed atmosphere where guests can enjoy a glass of bubbly, connect with like-minded individuals, and welcome the arrival of spring in Newby’s award-winning gardens - all while raising vital funds to support Yorkshire’s most vulnerable children and young people.An Afternoon at Newby Hall will take place on Friday, 21st March 2025, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Newby Hall, near Ripon. The dress code encourages guests to embrace the style of the Chelsea Flower Show. Tickets are priced at £85 per person and can be booked via the Yorkshire Children’s Charity website at Yorkshire Children’s Charity Events: https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/yorkshire-childrens-charity-events-newby-hall-ladies-lunch/ Charlotte Farrington, CEO and founder of Yorkshire Children’s Charity said:“This event is a fantastic way to bring people together in support of Yorkshire’s most vulnerable children. Every ticket sold helps us continue our vital work, providing support and opportunities to children who need it most.”Eleanor Goddard, Director at Furnish & Fettle, added:“We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful event at Newby Hall. At Furnish & Fettle, we believe in the power of beautifully designed spaces to inspire and uplift, and we’re excited to share our passion for interiors while supporting such an important cause.”Founded in 2022, Yorkshire Children’s Charity is dedicated to transforming the lives of disadvantaged children across the region, from rural communities to inner cities. Through grant-giving programmes, the charity addresses the immediate needs of children facing sickness, disability, and deprivation. Additionally, it delivers intervention-led projects designed to break the cycle of intergenerational poverty and unemployment. Since its inception, the charity has raised over £6 million and supported 30,000 children across 190 schools.urnish & Fettle specialises in bespoke interiors, creating timeless designs tailored to individual lifestyles, providing a comprehensive interior design service from concept to completion. Boodles, a British luxury jeweller and designer, has been crafting exquisite jewellery since 1798. James Hare, established in 1865, is the UK’s leading silk specialist, renowned for its collections in both interiors and fashion. EMC, based in Harrogate, provides traditional and sailcloth marquees for weddings, parties, and special events.ENDSAbout Yorkshire Children’s CharityYorkshire Children’s Charity launched on the 1st of January 2022 with the sole purpose of transforming the lives of disadvantaged children, from the Yorkshire Dales through to our inner cities.Through our grant-giving programmes, we address the immediate needs of children and young people living with the hardships of sickness, disability, and deprivation. Longer term, we deliver a whole host of intervention-led projects, aimed at breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty and unemployment.Since the inception of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, we have raised over £6m and supported 30,000 children across 190 schools.About Furnish & FettleAt Furnish & Fettle, we specialise in creating bespoke interiors that reflect your unique style and lifestyle needs. With a passion for timeless design and attention to detail, our expert team provides comprehensive interior design services, from concept to completion.About BoodlesBoodles is a privately held British luxury jeweller and jewellery designer group founded in 1798.About James HareJames Hare was established in 1865 and is now the UKs leading silk specialist, with stunning collections for both interiors and fashion.About EMCBased in Harrogate in the North Yorkshire region of England, English Marquee Company provides traditional and sailcloth marquees for weddings, parties and other special events across the region and beyond.Note to EditorsHigh-resolution images and additional information are available upon request. Please contact:Phoebe Lutkin – phoebe.lutkin@yorkshirechildrenscharity.org

