SPA to Prime Space Systems Command’s DevSecOps Platform and Space C2 Software Enablement Contract

SPA SVP and Division Director Bruce Phillips

Our approach combines the people, proven DevSecOps processes, and innovative hybrid multicloud environment technologies to deliver Space Domain Awareness and other critical warfighter capabilities.”
— Bruce Phillips, SPA SVP and Space and Intel Division Director
ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of data-driven analytical insight supporting critical national security objectives, has been awarded a prime contract for U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s DevSecOps Platform and Space Command and Control (C2) Software Enablement. The contract, initially valued at up to $211 million, provides for secure infrastructure, platform, networks, and support layers to enable development, integration, test, and fielding of space mission software. Work will occur primarily in El Segundo, CA, and Colorado Springs, CO.

SPA Space and Intel Division Director Bruce Phillips commented, “Along with our valued teammates, we are excited to expand our support of Space Systems Command’s Battle Management Command, Control, & Communications Program Executive Office. Our approach combines the people, proven DevSecOps processes, and innovative hybrid multicloud environment technologies to deliver Space Domain Awareness and other critical warfighter capabilities. We’re ready and eager to continue the mission for the U.S. Space Force.”

SPA has delivered Platform and Infrastructure, Theater Support Applications, and Engineering for the U.S. Space Force on the Space C2 DevOps contract, supporting Kobayashi Maru since program inception in 2020.

About SPA
SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,200 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.

Sue Nelowet
Systems Planning & Analysis
703-399-7155
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SPA to Prime Space Systems Command’s DevSecOps Platform and Space C2 Software Enablement Contract

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sue Nelowet
Systems Planning & Analysis
703-399-7155
Company/Organization
Systems Planning & Analysis
2001 North Beauregard St.
Alexandria, Virginia, 22311
United States
+1 703-399-7155
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

SPA is a global, independent analytical and technical innovation firm supporting complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers comprehensive support to the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,200 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.

More From This Author
SPA to Prime Space Systems Command’s DevSecOps Platform and Space C2 Software Enablement Contract
SPA Acquires Australia-Based Proximity in Expansion of Strategic Services
SPA Awarded Four Unrestricted Domains on OASIS+ Contract Vehicle
View All Stories From This Author