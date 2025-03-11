Permutable AI Launches Free Real-Time Geopolitical Insights & AI Market Sentiment Dashboard

Tariffs impact on energy assets Tariffs impact on metals Tariffs impact on currencies

In response to intensifying global uncertainty and market volatility, Permutable AI launches free real-time geopolitical insights and market sentiment dashboard

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI-driven market sentiment provider Permutable AI today announced the official launch of its Real-Time Geopolitical Insights & AI Market Sentiment Dashboard, its latest offering in LLM-driven market insights developed in response to increasing geopolitical uncertainty , shifting trade policies, and escalating trade tensions that have rattled global markets in recent weeks.The new dashboard - which is a free resource and being made publicly available to view by everybody - represents a significant advancement in AI-driven trading intelligence, featuring an interface that processes vast amounts of data from thousands of sources with updates every 15 minutes.The system continuously monitors geopolitical developments including tariffs, sanctions and wars and their corresponding impact on different asset classes across commodities, currencies, select equities, Bitcoin, US Treasury Bonds, delivering actionable insights through intuitive visualisations and sentiment analysis."We're witnessing a very intense new wave of geopolitical dynamics coming from key economic players," said Wilson Chan, CEO of Permutable AI. "Our system has been specifically designed to help traders and financial decision makers navigate through these events. As trade tensions escalate and policy shifts create market volatility, we're providing an easy-to-use tool that transforms complex geopolitical developments into clear, actionable intelligence for market participants."The newly launched dashboard features asset distribution analysis by sector, revealing key market insights through accessible visual representations. The dashboard's geopolitical pressure indicators provide users with clear trend signals ranging from strong bullish to strong bearish, calculated as the difference between buy and sell sentiment.The dashboard's capabilities include:- Real-time tracking of geopolitical events with impact assessment across multiple asset classes- Easy-to-digest sentiment analysis of currencies, energy, agricultural and precious metals commodities, US bonds, Bitcoin and select equities with clear trend indicators- Country-specific event distribution analysis to identify regional market drivers- Tracking of political developments affecting Ukraine, China, and US trade relations"Our Real-Time Geopolitical Insights & AI Market Sentiment Analysis Dashboard is a new way of presenting the latest market sentiment trends, driven by our highly tuned proprietary LLMs," added Chan. "By fully automating geopolitical market sentiment analysis that previously required dedicated research teams, we're creating easy access to institutional-grade insights for all, to help make sense of the chaos we're currently seeing across markets".Permutable's Geopolitical Insights Dashboard is available immediately to everybody. For more granular market insights, enterprise clients can schedule a personalised demonstration of Permutable AI's Trading Co-Pilot, from which the data featured within the dashboard is sourced.About Permutable AIPermutable AI develops cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions for financial markets, with a focus on institutional trading desks and investment firms. The company's flagship Trading Co-Pilot platform leverages proprietary AI-driven market sentiment analysis to deliver actionable trading insights across multiple asset classes. Founded in 2020, Permutable AI serves clients throughout Europe and North America.

