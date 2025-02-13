Permutable AI Expands GenAI market intelligence to include FX markets

Real-time FX market intelligence: Permutable AI's Trading Co-Pilot

AI-driven market intelligence provider Permutable AI announces the expansion of its GenAI market analytics offering to include FX markets

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Permutable AI, a pioneer in AI-driven market intelligence, today announced the expansion of its GenAI market analytics offering to include FX markets, marking a significant evolution in its market coverage delivered through its proprietary Trading Co-Pilot platform.Building on its success in energy and commodities markets, the platform now provides real-time FX market intelligence across major and minor currency pairs, serving institutional traders and portfolio managers, corporate treasury departments, and macro fund managers.The expansion includes comprehensive coverage of major currency pairs including USD Dollar (DXY), GBP/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and AUD/USD, alongside minor pairs such as EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, and AUD/JPY. This broad coverage will enable traders and portfolio managers to monitor and analyse multiple currency markets simultaneously through a single integrated platform."The addition of FX markets to our Trading Co-Pilot platform represents a natural evolution of our technology," said Wilson Chan, CEO at Permutable AI. "Our AI-driven approach to market intelligence has proven highly effective in energy and commodity markets, and we're now bringing these same capabilities to currency trading, where real-time analysis of market-moving events is absolutely key."The platform's FX capabilities are designed to cater to a wide range of market participants, including institutional FX traders at major banks and trading houses, corporate treasury teams, macro fund managers as well as active enterprise FX traders across sectors.Permutable AI’s Trading Co-Pilot processes vast amounts of market data in real-time, using advanced AI models to identify patterns and analyse market sentiment. For FX markets, the platform particularly focuses on real-time analysis of economic indicators, central bank policy impacts, global market sentiment shifts, cross-currency correlations, geopolitical event analysis as well as natural disaster impacts."FX markets are particularly sensitive to global events and market sentiment," explained Talya Stone, CMO at Permutable AI. "Our platform's ability to process and analyse multiple data streams in real-time provides traders and portfolio managers with a significant advantage in understanding market dynamics and identifying trading opportunities."The latest addition means that Permutable AI’s Trading Co-Pilot will now offer the full suite of AI-driven market intelligence capabilities for FX markets, including real-time market alerts and risk management driven by comprehensive 360-degree market sentiment analytics.Permutable AI’s expansion into FX markets comes at a time of increasing market volatility and growing demand for sophisticated trading tools. The platform's ability to process multiple data streams and identify market patterns makes it particularly valuable in current market conditions.Looking ahead, the AI-driven market intelligence provider plans to continue developing its platform capabilities, with plans to add sentiment on single currency indices and more advanced features in the coming months. The company remains focused on providing its clients with the most comprehensive and advanced AI-driven market intelligence tools available, using the latest AI technology advancements available.For more information about Permutable AI's Trading Co-Pilot's FX capabilities and how they can benefit your FX operations, to arrange a demo, or to request a free enterprise trial visit Permutable AI's website About Permutable AIPermutable AI leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform financial markets trading. Our Trading Co-Pilot platform combines real-time market intelligence with sophisticated AI analysis to help traders identify opportunities and navigate market volatility with confidence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.