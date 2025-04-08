Permutable AI releases new sector wide analysis tool revealing hidden market correlations using its new LLM framework

Permutable AI's Sector Analysis Tool: Energy Permutable AI's Sector Analysis Tool: Currencies

Permutable AI launches LLM-powered sector analysis tool revealing hidden market correlations across energy, agriculture, metals, currencies and digital assets.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's increasingly interconnected financial markets, understanding correlations across a sector has become essential for effective portfolio construction, particularly during current heightened market volatility.The release of Permutable AI's new Sector Analysis feature addresses this need by providing real-time snapshots of key market drivers whilst continuously monitoring sector-wide influences and correlated assets.Offering filterable options across multiple sectors and timeframes, users can filter sector sentiment across energy, agriculture, metals, single currency indices and pairs as well as digital assets by sector specific factors. All analysis is available on daily, weekly, and month-specific timeframes and is available via Permutable’s Trading Co-Pilot terminal, API as well as Excel integration.For energy markets, the feature signals early supply/demand imbalances and strengthens risk management by tracking production and disruptions. It anticipates weather or disaster-driven volatility while guiding price forecasts and identifying potential market bottlenecks.In currency markets, the system evaluates fiscal and monetary policy impacts across G10 currencies and assesses economic data sentiment from major outlets, highlighting macroeconomic vulnerabilities among countries and leveraging persistent trends for forecasting models.Wilson Chan, CEO at Permutable AI, says, "Our focus here has been on delivering genuine utility value. By surfacing hidden market dynamics, we're creating a meaningful competitive advantage for our clients. This clarity allows them to transform complex sector relationships into actionable portfolio decisions in ways that were previously impossible."Permutable AI’s Sector Analysis capability is available immediately via Permutable's Trading Co-Pilot terminal , API and Excel integration. New users can access the platform through Permutable AI's tiered subscription packages, with demonstrations available upon request via enquiries@permutable.ai.About Permutable AIPermutable AI develops cutting-edge artificial intelligence solutions for financial markets, with a focus on institutional trading desks and investment firms. The company's flagship Trading Co-Pilot platform leverages proprietary AI-driven market sentiment analysis to deliver actionable trading insights across multiple asset classes. Founded in 2020, Permutable AI serves clients throughout Europe and North America.

