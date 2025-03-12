Business Reporter: The rising adoption of Zero Trust

How a new approach in information security can help businesses contain cyber incidents

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Mario Espinoza, Chief Product Officerat Illumio talks about how Zero Trust and microsegmentation are gradually becoming established practices in cyber security. Although Zero Trust is a fifteen-year-old concept, its adoption by businesses has started to grow only recently in response to the steep rise in the number of cyber-attacks and the increasing maturity of the technology. The 2021 US executive order mandating Zero Trust adoption across federal agencies was the first milestone of full adoption, followed by major infrastructure players integrating this new approach into their core products and Zero Trust becoming a foundational part of cloud security.As cyber criminals continually enhance the effectiveness of their attacks by leveraging AI to clone voices and improve their personalisation techniques, businesses increasingly realise that outdated methodologies centered around the business perimeter can no longer provide sufficient protection, especially where hybrid work has become the norm.Zero Trust can strengthen defences at a point where the system is the most vulnerable: humans. Espinoza recommends that security leaders should, as a first step, gain visibility of their organisation to identify vulnerabilities and potential attack paths. This understanding also helps them grasp how data flows within the organization. This approach should be combined with security graphs to further strengthen cyber defences. Rather than looking at individual workloads in isolation, a security graph can analyse traffic patterns between different parts of an IT infrastructure to spot potential threats. Both cyber security experts and business leaders would do well if they shifted their focus from prevention to containment, as the question is not if but when a cyber incident happens.To learn more about how Zero Trust can strengthen an organisation’s cyber defences, read the article. About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About IllumioIllumio, the most comprehensive Zero Trust solution for ransomware and breach containment, protects organizations from cyber disasters and enables operational resilience without complexity. By visualizing traffic flows and automatically setting segmentation policies, the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Platform reduces unnecessary lateral movement across the multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure, protecting critical resources and preventing the spread of cyber-attacks.

