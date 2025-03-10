Submit Release
Senate Resolution 37 Printer's Number 358

PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 358

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

37

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, STEFANO AND CULVER, MARCH 10, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 10, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of March 16 through 22, 2025, as "Sunshine

Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The currently enacted version of Pennsylvania's

Sunshine Act developed from legislation introduced in and

originally passed by the Senate in 1998; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law also has its

genesis in the Senate, with legislation introduced and passed as

Senate Bill No. 1 in 2008; and

WHEREAS, Both the Sunshine Act and the Right-to-Know Law

ensure public access to government information through public

meetings and public documents; and

WHEREAS, Public access to meetings and records is fundamental

to our residents' ability to be well-informed of government

actions and to hold government officials accountable; and

WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to hold

public meetings any time a quorum deliberates agency business or

takes official action; and

WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to allow

