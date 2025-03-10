Senate Resolution 37 Printer's Number 358
PENNSYLVANIA, March 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 358
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
37
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, STEFANO AND CULVER, MARCH 10, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 10, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of March 16 through 22, 2025, as "Sunshine
Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The currently enacted version of Pennsylvania's
Sunshine Act developed from legislation introduced in and
originally passed by the Senate in 1998; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law also has its
genesis in the Senate, with legislation introduced and passed as
Senate Bill No. 1 in 2008; and
WHEREAS, Both the Sunshine Act and the Right-to-Know Law
ensure public access to government information through public
meetings and public documents; and
WHEREAS, Public access to meetings and records is fundamental
to our residents' ability to be well-informed of government
actions and to hold government officials accountable; and
WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to hold
public meetings any time a quorum deliberates agency business or
takes official action; and
WHEREAS, The Sunshine Act requires public agencies to allow
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
