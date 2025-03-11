Mission-Critical Communications Leader Softil at IWCE 2025

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission-critical communications (MCX) leader Softil today advises its schedule for the upcoming International Wireless Communications Expo 2025 (IWCE). The MCX event takes place each year and brings together mission-critical and business-critical communications professionals to learn about existing and emerging technology solutions, network with colleagues, and source new products.IWCE 2025 will be staged at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada over four days with the conference being held March 17–March 20, 2025 and the exhibition on March 19-March 20, 2025.“IWCE is a major event in the MCX calendar and the 2025 version will see over 5,000 mission-critical professional attendees and over 200 industry speakers giving their insights into the latest developments in the industry,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “Softil is proud to provide our technology-of-choice to MCX suppliers enabling them to bring new products and solutions to the market and helping first responders in public services to communicate better and work faster in the process.”Conference …Softil enjoys a unique position within the MCX industry. Today, its BEEHD SDK is used by a host of leading vendors to develop new, feature-rich MCX solutions used daily by public safety agencies, rail operators, mining companies and other business-critical industries.With its singular MCX expertise from integrating with all major MCX servers and systems to advanced topics such as support for MCX device-to-device communications, Softil will be participating at panel sessions of the IWCE 2025 conference. Specifically:On Monday, March 17, Anatoli Levine, Softil’s Director of Products and Standards, will take part in a panel discussion on the theme “Delivering Best-of-Breed MCPTT experience for the First Responders on FirstNet (Location N259).” Softil’s extensive experience with integration of MCX products with the FirstNet MCX ecosystem offers an invaluable insight into the subject of delivering best-of-breed solutions for First Responders on the FirstNet network.On Tuesday, March 18, Sagi Subocki, Softil’s Vice-President, Products and Marketing, will take part in a panel session on “MCX Direct Mode – Closing Critical Gaps in Broadband Public Safety Communications (Location N261).” As one of the pioneers in developing MCX direct mode solutions alongside Alea, Leonardo Company and Qualcomm, Softil has extensive knowledge to share in this panel discussion.Exhibition …Softil will exhibit on Booth #514 and invites IWCE 2025 attendees to visit the booth and learn more about its BEEHD MCX framework for Mission Critical Communications (MCX) over LTE/5G and FRMCS (Railway Communications). This technology enables MCX vendors to roll out MCX products and solutions in the shortest timeframe and ensures that they are fully interoperable with other MCX solutions and compliant with open international standards such as 3GPP.Live demonstrations of MCX services including devices developed by partners, such as L3Harris, AdvanceTec and others, based on BEEHD MCX technology will be given throughout the exhibition on the Softil booth.Softil’s CEO Pierre Hagendorf and his senior management will be available to booth visitors and the media to discuss the latest developments in MCX and the future of broadband public safety communications around the world.A new white paper from Softil entitled “Video to The Rescue” will be unveiled at the show. This remarkable paper explores different aspects of mission-critical video for group communication users from use cases and examples of device requirements to support mission-critical video to the best common practices for MCVideo implementations. A copy of the white paper will be available to all booth visitors and media and can also be downloaded at the Softil website.About Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com

