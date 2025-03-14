SAF Tehnika Unveils PhoeniX ODU Mk3: Next-Generation Outdoor Radio for High-Power, High-Capacity Connectivity

PhoeniX ODU Mk3 by SAF Tehnika

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAF Tehnika is proud to announce the launch of the PhoeniX ODU Mk3 , our latest outdoor radio unit that sets a new benchmark for RF performance, energy efficiency, and cost effectiveness. Designed to replace the legacy Phoenix G2 HP/VHP ODU, the ODU Mk3 redefines high-power connectivity in a compact package without compromising on quality or advanced features.Advanced RF Design and Cutting-Edge TechnologyThe PhoeniX ODU Mk3 features a state-of-the-art radio frequency architecture enhanced by Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) technology. This breakthrough maximizes transmission efficiency, ensuring superior signal quality and extended link distances even in challenging environments. By optimizing power output, the unit delivers exceptional system gain, which translates into reliable performance across diverse deployment scenarios.Key technical highlights include:High-Performance RF Design: Incorporates DPD technology for optimal transmission efficiency and improved signal clarity.Enhanced Modulation: Supports modulation rates up to 4096QAM, enabling exceptional spectral efficiency and high data throughput.Flexible Channel Bandwidth: Offers channel options ranging from 1.75 MHz to 112 MHz, allowing users to tailor performance to specific network requirements and reduce overall infrastructure costs.Power, Flexibility, and Versatile ConnectivityEngineered for maximum transmission power, the ODU Mk3 is available in both High Power (HP) and Very High Power (VHP) versions. This dual offering ensures that the product can meet the varying demands of modern network environments while still maintaining long-range connectivity using smaller antennas. The unit operates within licensed microwave frequency bands from 4 GHz to 38 GHz, providing robust performance across a wide array of frequencies.The device’s versatility is further enhanced by its seamless integration with all SAF Tehnika PhoeniX Series Indoor Digital Units (IDUs). It is also compatible with third-party split-mount systems, offering flexible installation options to suit different network configurations. With two levels of bandwidth compatibility based on the IDU used—ranging from 3.5–80 MHz with standard units to 1.75–112 MHz with advanced units—the ODU Mk3 meets the rigorous demands of high-capacity networks.Rugged, Compact, and Energy EfficientA hallmark of the PhoeniX ODU Mk3 is its rugged construction combined with an optimized form factor. Its compact size and lightweight design facilitate straightforward installation even in challenging outdoor conditions. Despite its robust build, the unit is engineered for energy efficiency, ensuring that power consumption is minimized without sacrificing performance. This combination of durability and efficiency makes the ODU Mk3 an ideal solution for service providers and enterprises aiming to expand their microwave deployments.Seamless Integration and User-Focused FeaturesThe ODU Mk3 is designed with flexibility in mind. Equipped with the SAF2 antenna interface option, it allows for direct connection to SAF-adapted antennas. For installations requiring additional versatility, a remote mount bracket and waveguide option ensures compatibility with a variety of antenna setups. These features, along with its advanced modulation capabilities and wide channel bandwidth options, ensure that the ODU Mk3 can be seamlessly integrated into existing network infrastructures while also paving the way for future expansion.Toms Kalderovskis, Product Development Department Director at SAF Tehnika, emphasizes the unique value of the new unit:“The PhoeniX ODU Mk3 provides unmatched value in terms of transmit power to price ratio. With our deep expertise in high-reliability radio products, we have developed a platform that not only meets but exceeds our rigorous quality and performance standards. Its wide range of modulation and channel bandwidth capabilities, along with flexible integration options, makes the ODU Mk3 a highly versatile solution for modern network demands.”Availability and Further InformationThe PhoeniX ODU Mk3 is now available through our authorized distribution partners. To learn more about how the ODU Mk3 can enhance your network’s performance and to explore detailed technical specifications, please visit our official website at SAF Tehnika.Should you have any questions or require further details, please do not hesitate to get in touch. Our team is ready to assist you—simply reach out via our contact page at Contact Us About SAF TehnikaSAF Tehnika is a global leader in advanced communication solutions, committed to delivering innovative and reliable radio products that empower network operators around the world. With decades of expertise in RF engineering, SAF Tehnika continually pushes the boundaries of technology to provide products that meet the evolving demands of modern connectivity.For additional updates and information on our full range of products and services, please visit our website at SAF Tehnika.

