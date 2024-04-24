White House Features Aranet IoT Sensors During the "Sustainable & Healthy Schools" Livestream
Watch Live as the American Federation of Teachers Takes the Panel to Discuss Key Monitoring Solutions for Classroom Safety across the U.S.
SAF Tehnika JSC (NASDAQ:SAF1R)WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAF Tehnika, a global leader in microwave data transmission technology, is proud to announce the participation of its wireless IoT sensor product line for environmental monitoring, Aranet, in the upcoming "Sustainable & Healthy Schools" livestream event hosted by the White House, U.S. Department of Education, U.S. Department of Energy, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This event, scheduled for Friday, April 26th from 1:00 pm ET to 3:30 pm ET, will be available for free streaming on the White House YouTube Channel.
The United States commitment to equitable access to energy-efficient, climate-resilient, and healthy school facilities aligns closely with Aranet's mission to enhance indoor air quality and promote healthier learning environments. Aranet's solutions, including the Aranet4 PRO sensor and Aranet Cloud ecosystem, are designed to empower schools and educators to monitor and optimize indoor air quality effortlessly.
Panel Presentation:
Aranet will be featured by the American Federation of Teachers during the live speaker panel sessions occurring over Friday afternoon. They encourage schools, educators, administrators, parents, and other stakeholders to tune in to the livestream on April 26th to learn more about sustainable and healthy school initiatives and the role of advanced environmental monitoring solutions in creating optimal learning environments.
Join the Livestream by clicking here: Sustainable & Healthy Schools Schools White House Webinar
Complete Webinar Agenda:
1:00 – 1:30 | Opening Remarks
1:35 – 2:10 | Panel: Bolstering K-12 School Infrastructure Using Federal and Partner Resources to Cut Emissions and Energy Costs
2:10 – 2:45 | Panel: Equity and Justice in School Facilities and Infrastructure
2:45 – 3:15 | Panel: Resilience to Extreme Weather and Adaptation in Action
3:15 – 3:30 | Closing Remarks
About Aranet:
Aranet, a product line developed by SAF Tehnika JSC, leverages the company's 20+ years of experience in RF data equipment design and manufacturing to offer cutting-edge wireless IoT sensor solutions for indoor environmental monitoring. Aranet's array of monitoring solutions, designed for accuracy and durability, cater to industries such as Indoor Air-Quality, HVAC, & Horticulture, ensuring precise and reliable data collection in diverse environments.
