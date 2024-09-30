Aranet Launches Fastest Battery-Operated Portable Radon Sensor for Home Safety

Aranet Radon Plus sensor and the free Aranet Home app

RIGA, LATVIA, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aranet, a leader in wireless environmental monitoring solutions, is excited to launch Aranet Radon Plus sensor. This innovative device helps users protect their health by accurately monitoring radon levels.Radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas, is the second leading cause of lung cancer according to the World Health Organization ( WHO ) and the Environmental Protection Agency ( EPA ). The gas is particularly dangerous because it is odorless, invisible, and tasteless, making it impossible to detect without specialized monitoring equipment.Aranet Radon Plus Sensor delivers initial readings in 10 minutes, with high-precision results available within an hour. This speed allows homeowners and property managers to take swift action against dangerous levels of radon. In addition to radon, the sensor also monitors other critical indoor air quality (IAQ) parameters such as temperature, relative humidity, and atmospheric pressure.Key features of Aranet Radon Plus Sensor:• Ultra Portable: Operates for up to 10 years on just two AA batteries.• High Precision: Advanced technology delivers reliable measurements with 92% accuracy.• User-friendly: The easy-to-read E-Ink display allows standalone use and seamless integration with the free Aranet Home app.• Comprehensive Monitoring: Provides real-time measurements and 24-hour, 7-day, and 30-day averages for thorough analysis.• Standalone Functionality: Allows you to configure most features directly on the device without the app.“We are thrilled to expand our product lineup with Aranet Radon Plus sensor,” said Normunds Bergs, CEO at Aranet. “This device reflects our commitment to improve the experience and solutions for indoor air quality and safety monitoring. With the increasing awareness of radon’s health risks, our sensor offers an essential tool for proactive environmental monitoring.” Aranet Radon Plus sensor is truly an innovation, as it features a patent-pending technology that enables it to use an ionizing chamber for radon detection while operating on batteries for up to 10 years. This advancement sets it apart from other sensors, combining high-precision radon detection with long-term, low-maintenance functionality.Aranet Radon Plus Sensor is ideal for households concerned about radon levels. It operates autonomously and provides peace of mind by informing the occupants. For more information and to purchase, visit Aranet Hompage About Aranet:Aranet is a pioneer in wireless environmental monitoring solutions, offering a range of accurate and reliable data-gathering products. Known for its highly acclaimed Aranet4 HOME CO2 monitor, Aranet has established itself as a leader in indoor air quality monitoring.

