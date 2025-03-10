USS Oregon (SSN 793) Completes Homeport Shift to Norfolk

Oregon’s arrival marks the sixth Virginia-class fast-attack submarine currently homeported at Norfolk’s waterfront, and the submarine will be assigned to Submarine Squadron Six.

Cmdr. John H. Ross, commanding officer of Oregon, took time to express his excitement and gratitude to his crew for their support and hard work in anticipation of the homeport shift.

“Speaking on behalf of the Oregon crew, we are excited to be here,” said Ross. “After finishing sea trials and building our tactical warfighting edge, we’re looking forward to working with our Squadron Six teammates and bringing the fight to the enemy.”

Before completing the homeport shift from Groton, Connecticut, Oregon completed a post-shakedown availability.

Commissioned in May 2022, Oregon is the third U.S. naval vessel to be named for the 33rd state, the 20th Virginia-class fast attack submarine built, and the second Block IV Virginia-class submarine.

Block IV Virginia-class submarines incorporate design changes focused on reduced total ownership cost. By making these smaller-scale design changes to increase the component-level life cycle of the submarine, the Navy will increase the periodicity between depot maintenance availabilities and increase the number of deployments.

Blocks I-III Virginia-class submarines are planned to undergo four depot maintenance availabilities and conduct 14 deployments. Block IV design changes are intended to reduce planned availabilities by one to three, and increase deployments to 15.

Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

The Virginia-class submarine is 377 feet long and 34 feet wide, and weighs about 7,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.