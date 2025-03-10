USS Mount Whitney Arrives in Souda Bay for Scheduled Port Visit

During the visit to Souda Bay, Mount Whitney’s crew will have the opportunity to participate in volunteer events, engage with the local community, and experience Greek culture. The visit underscores the U.S. Navy’s commitment to regional stability and strengthens relationships with allies and partners in the Mediterranean.

“Team 20 is thrilled to be back in Greece, a vital partner for our ship and a cornerstone of our regional presence," said Capt. Colin Price, commanding officer of USS Mount Whitney. "Working together with our Greek allies is essential for maintaining a strong and ready force, committed to maritime security in the region."

While in Souda Bay, Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners aboard Mount Whitney will have the chance to participate in community relations events, further strengthening the bonds between the U.S. Navy and Greek community.

Mount Whitney is conducting operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations, where the ship's crew and embarked staff will work alongside allies and partners in support of maritime operations, which encompass naval diplomacy and national efforts to build comprehensive maritime power. As the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, Mount Whitney plays a vital role in supporting naval operations and fostering partnerships.

Mount Whitney, forward deployed to Gaeta, Italy, operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners to advance U.S. national interests, security and stability in Europe and Africa.