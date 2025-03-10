Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Busan, Republic of Korea

Since its establishment in 1953, the United States–Republic of Korea (ROK) Alliance has evolved into a strategic partnership, which serves as a linchpin for security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. The U.S.-ROK Alliance is one of three bilateral mutual defense alliances the United States is a part of in the Indo-Pacific region.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Republic of Korea for being great hosts to the Carrier Strike Group ONE team," said Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. "Our presence is a tangible reminder of the ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK alliance that has contributed to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the Korean Peninsula for over seven decades."

The U.S. and ROK are maritime nations with a shared future and a shared vision for a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. The U.S. Navy remains engaged with regional partners like the ROK Navy by developing mutual capabilities to address shared maritime security priorities and concerns.

During their stay in Busan, the nearly 7,500 Sailors from CSG-1 participated in cultural exchanges, community relations events and Morale, Welfare and Recreation sponsored tours to enhance cultural understanding and cooperation between the two countries. Carl Vinson Sailors participated in community relations events to include mentoring children at the Jinhae Hope Home Orphanage, volunteering at the Hongbeopsa Buddhist temple, and working with members of the Kojedo Aikwangwon Home & School for Developmentally Disabled.

Carl Vinson hosted in-port ship tours to military officials from the ROK Air Force, ROK Marine Corps and ROK Navy, to include VADM Hwang, commander, ROK Fleet, as well as America Korea United Society, local community leaders, and Commander U.S. Naval Forces Korea staff and families.

“The Carl Vinson crew was honored to be welcomed with such great hospitality and kindness from the people of Busan,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). “Our Sailors had the opportunity to relax, recharge, and also ready themselves for our continued operations in the Western Pacific. We value the U.S.-Republic of Korea friendship and look forward to future opportunities to strengthen this alliance.”

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group consists of Vinson, embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron one, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) Two, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110).

CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from CSG-1 and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70