SMARTECH and ANDRITZ Strengthen Collaboration to Deliver SMARTWAX ECO System with Localized Production in China

Producing SMARTWAX system locally ensures that our customers receive a world-class solution with reduced costs and faster lead times.” — Raphael Eichinger, Business Development Manager China at ANDRITZ

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMARTECH , a leading hi-tech company specializing in cutting-edge systems for the traditional manufacturing sector, and ANDRITZ, a world-renowned provider of industrial process technologies, are proud to announce a major milestone in their collaboration: the local production of SMARTWAX ECO Systems at ANDRITZ’s state-of-the-art workshop in China.As part of this initiative, a third SMARTWAX ECO System will be delivered to Fenglin MDF factory in Chizhou, further expanding the adoption of this cost-efficient and green technology in the Chinese wood-based panel industry. The system will be the first SMARTWAX ECO unit fully assembled in China, leveraging ANDRITZ’s advanced production capabilities that meet European quality standards. This localization ensures faster delivery, reduced costs, and greater accessibility for manufacturers in the region.SMARTWAX ECO is SMARTECH’s patented in-line wax suspension system, designed to significantly reduce wax consumption in wood-based panel production. The technology enables manufacturers to lower production costs and improve board quality, addressing critical industry challenges such as environmental impact, volatile raw material prices and supply chain pressures.SMARTECH’s innovative savings-sharing model allows manufacturers to adopt SMARTWAX ECO with minimal upfront investment while paying through realized cost savings, improving cash flow and accelerating ROI.Hans Prettner, VP APAC and Europe at SMARTECH, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: "This is a significant step for SMARTECH, ANDRITZ, and the wood-based panel industry in China. The ability to produce SMARTWAX ECO locally means that manufacturers can access a high-performance solution with faster delivery times."Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH, added: "By combining ANDRITZ’s world-class manufacturing capabilities with our cutting-edge technology and savings-sharing model, we are making it easier for manufacturers to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and profitability with minimal risk. Seeing the first locally produced system delivered to Fenglin Group a trusted industry leader validates the impact and necessity of this solution."Raphael Eichinger, Business Development Manager China at ANDRITZ commented: "We are excited to support the expansion of SMARTWAX ECO in China by leveraging our advanced production facilities. Producing this system locally ensures that our customers receive a world-class solution with reduced costs and faster lead times. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with SMARTECH to drive further advancements in green manufacturing."Wei Xinggang, APAC Senior Vice President at ANDRITZ stated: “We can proudly say that this cooperation project with SMARTECH, shows that with our team’s sharp grasp of the Chinese market and a deep dive into customer challenges, we could successfully develop an advanced localized solution that meets the customers' sustainable development needs for cost reduction and efficiency enhancement. This cooperation not only demonstrates the customers' trust in the ANDRITZ brand but also reflects the company's innovation and influence in the high-end equipment market.”With this milestone, SMARTECH and ANDRITZ reaffirm their commitment to driving sustainable innovation and operational excellence in the wood-based panel industry, ensuring manufacturers in China and beyond can benefit from advanced, cost-effective, and eco-friendly production solutions.About SMARTECHSMARTECH, recently named "Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year" at the prestigious 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards, is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data with AI/ML technologies to help industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets.SMARTECH, today a Hexion company , is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.About ANDRITZANDRITZ is a global market leader in industrial process technologies and services with a focus on increased production efficiency, lower overall operating costs as well as innovative decarbonization strategies and autonomous plant operation. ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides sustainable technology, automation, and service solutions for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The product portfolio also includes boilers for power generation, various nonwoven technologies, and panelboard (MDF) production systems.For media and press inquiries, please contact:

