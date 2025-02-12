SMARTECH Named "Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year" at 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards

AI-driven Autonomous Manufacturing

This award reinforces SMARTECH’s position as a key player in shaping the future of manufacturing” — Hanoch Magid, CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMARTECH , a global leader in AI-powered industrial solutions, is honored to be named “Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year” at the prestigious 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards. This recognition underscores SMARTECH’s pioneering role in advancing autonomous manufacturing through AI and IoT-driven innovation.The IoT Breakthrough Awards program celebrates the world’s most innovative companies, technologies, and products transforming the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. With thousands of nominations across categories such as Industrial IoT, Smart Cities, and AI-driven automation, the awards highlight groundbreaking contributions shaping the future of digital transformation.Revolutionizing Manufacturing with AI/ML TechnologiesSMARTECH’s proprietary AI/ML-powered autonomous manufacturing technology seamlessly integrates real-time IoT data with advanced analytics, enabling manufacturers to:- Optimize production processes for increased efficiency and reduced downtime- Enhance precision and quality control through real-time decision-making- Drive sustainability and resource efficiency with intelligent automation“This award reinforces SMARTECH’s position as a key player in shaping the future of smart manufacturing,” said Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH. “Our AI-driven solutions empower manufacturers to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry by unlocking new levels of efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.”“Our mission at SMARTECH is to revolutionize traditional manufacturing through AI and IoT innovations,” added Nathalie Vaknin, VP of Marketing at SMARTECH “This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering manufacturers with smarter, more sustainable production solutions.”About SMARTECHSMARTECH is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data, to help industries upgrade their plants to smart and autonomous factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH – today A Hexion Company is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.For more information about the IoT Breakthrough Awards, please visit their website. https://iotbreakthrough.com/ For media and press inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

