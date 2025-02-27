Fenglin Group Places Repeat Order for SMARTECH’s SMARTWAX System to Enhance Cost Efficiency and Sustainability

By continuously investing in advanced technologies like SMARTWAX, we enhance our manufacturing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.” — Mr Gao Feng Wang, CEO of Fenglin Wood Industry Group

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMARTECH , a leading hi-tech company specializing in advanced engineered systems that optimize raw material use, is pleased to announce a new order from Fenglin Group, a prominent wood-based panel manufacturer in China, for an additional SMARTWAX System for its particle board factory in Qinzhou.This repeat order underscores Fenglin’s confidence in SMARTWAX system and its ability to drive significant cost savings while enhancing sustainability in wood product manufacturing. With its SMARTWAX System already in operation, Fenglin continues to scale up the adoption of SMARTECH’s patented in-line wax suspension technology to optimize production efficiency and mitigate rising material costs.SMARTWAX enables wood-based panel manufacturers to significantly reduce wax consumption, leading to lower production costs while maintaining or even improving board quality. As a result, manufacturers benefit from a rapid return on investment (ROI) and improved supply chain stability, especially in a volatile raw materials market.Mr Gao Feng Wang, CEO of Fenglin Wood Industry Group said: “At Fenglin, we are committed to not only achieving financial success but also upholding our responsibility as a corporate citizen. By continuously investing in advanced technologies like SMARTWAX, we enhance our manufacturing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact. This aligns with our long-term vision of sustainable growth, ensuring responsible resource use and a positive contribution to our communities.”In response to this order, Hans Prettner, SMARTECH’s VP APAC and Europe, stated: "We are delighted that Fenglin Group has once again chosen SMARTWAX to support their operational efficiency and sustainability goals. Their decision to expand SMARTWAX installations reaffirms the strong results and trust built over our partnership."Hanoch Magid, CEO of SMARTECH, added: "The growing adoption of SMARTWAX, SMARTMDI and AI-driven Autonomous Manufacturing solutions in Asia, highlights the urgent need for smart, cost-effective solutions in the wood-based panel industry. We are proud to work alongside Fenglin and look forward to continuing to deliver outstanding value through our cutting-edge solutions, including our AI-driven Autonomous Manufacturing technologies."About SMARTECH – a Hexion company SMARTECH, recently named "Smart Manufacturing Company of the Year" at the prestigious 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards, is a pioneering hi-tech company that provides game-changing technologies to the global manufacturing industry. SMARTECH revolutionizes traditional manufacturing by reducing raw materials use and unleashing the latent potential of data with AI/ML technologies to help industries upgrade their plants to smart factories by transforming existing production lines into high-performing, autonomous, data-driven and sustainable assets. SMARTECH is headquartered in Israel, with a presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia and Latin America.

