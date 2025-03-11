Celebrate Women’s History Month with 'Lincoln Daughters' Virtual Panel Discussion

Lincoln University Daughters Additional Lincoln Daughters

'Voices of Legacy' Inspiring Stories from Women of Lincoln University This Women’s History Month

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of Women’s History Month, the National Alumni Association of Lincoln University (AALU) is excited to announce "Lincoln Daughters," a virtual panel discussion featuring an inspiring lineup of legacy women sharing their experiences at Lincoln University . This event will highlight their educational journeys' profound impact on their careers and communities. Join us for an engaging and meaningful conversation about the unique experiences, challenges, and achievements of the daughters of Lincoln University.Event Details:Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025Time: 7 pmLocation: Virtual (Zoom link provided upon registration at https://aalupa.wildapricot.org/event-6086720 Featured Panelists:Sandra Harmon and her daughter, Aziza HarmonCarol Black and her daughter, Kita WilliamsCheryl Carter and her daughter, Cha'Bria CarterKaren Nicholas and her daughter, Dina HomesPatricia Redd JohnsonLenetta LeeKayla ButtsMarlene WhiteJessea GabbinThese incredible women, representing strong family ties to Lincoln University, will share their personal stories and reflect on how their time at the university has shaped their lives.What to Expect:Engaging Stories: Hear firsthand accounts of how their family connection to Lincoln University has influenced their educational experiences and aspirations.Diverse Perspectives: Listen to inspiring women from different eras, each bringing their unique journey and insights to the discussion.Open Dialogue: Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their thoughts in a meaningful conversation about the impact of education on personal and professional growth.This event is not just about sharing stories; it's about celebrating the remarkable contributions of women in our community and fostering connections among alumni and current students.Mark Your Calendars! We invite everyone to register for this exceptional opportunity to reconnect with fellow alumni and honor the legacy of women at Lincoln University. Together, let’s celebrate the strength and resilience of Lincoln University's daughters.For more information and to register, please visit https://aalupa.wildapricot.org/event-6086720 About Lincoln University:Lincoln University is dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment. Our commitment to empowering students and alumni through education and community engagement continues to inspire generations of leaders.For additional inquiries, please email programs@aalupa.org or call 215-820-1164.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.