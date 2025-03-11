Hub Affiliations celebrates victory as Best Affiliate at Sigma Awards

Il team di Hub Affiliations Francesco Maddalena, Anna Maria Baccaro e Charles Herisson Team Hub Affiliations EGR Italy 2024 Il team di Hub Affiliations Il team di Famacs Agency

Hub Affiliations Wins Best Affiliate at Sigma Awards, Reinforcing Leadership in Affiliate Solutions

NAPOLI, NAPOLI, ITALY, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hub Affiliations, a prominent player in the affiliate sector, celebrates its recent recognition as the Best Affiliate at the prestigious Sigma Awards. This award underscores Hub Affiliations' continued success on the international stage, complementing its earlier wins at the EGR Italy Awards and finalist position at the EGR Europe Awards.The Sigma Awards ceremony took place on March 10th at the GrandWest Complex, Market Hall in Cape Town, South Africa, during the SiGMA Summit. The finalists were selected through a rigorous voting process involving both the public and a panel of judges.Francesco Maddalena, Founder of Hub Affiliations, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "The Sigma Awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the Affiliate industry, honoring those who contribute to its growth and success.The Sigma Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and innovations within the Marketing industry, recognizing individuals and organizations that contribute to its growth and success," said Francesco Maddalena, Founder of Hub Affiliations. "We are honored to be recognized among the winners, competing against renowned brands like Flashscore and Sofascore. This prestigious award underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional affiliate solutions."Highlighting Hub Affiliations' dedication to integrity and Responsible Advertising, Maddalena added, "At Hub Affiliations, we prioritize transparency and ethical practices. Our recent initiatives, such as our Tipster training program aimed at promoting Responsible practices, exemplify our commitment to industry-leading standards."Expanding Service Offerings and Strategic AcquisitionsHub Affiliations has positioned itself as a one-stop solution for operators seeking comprehensive SEO and media content solutions. Following the acquisition of Derbyderbyderby.it from the La Gazzetta dello Sport network, coupled with the integration of over 20 new team members, Hub Affiliations has surged past 10 million annual page views, solidifying its presence in the sports sector.In addition to Derbyderbyderby.it, Hub Affiliations has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, including 65% stake in Famacs , the leading company in link building with over 22,000 sites in its portfolio for clients. These acquisitions enhance Hub Affiliations' capability to offer specialized services, reinforcing its distinctive market position.Maddalena emphasized,"2024 has been pivotal for Hub Affiliations, marked by strategic acquisitions and groundbreaking initiatives," Maddalena noted. "Our partnerships and acquisitions have enabled us to deploy cutting-edge solutions in SEO and digital content creation, ensuring our affiliates receive unmatched support and expertise.Our recent acquisitions and partnerships, including our partnership with Vor Interactive for predictive data analytics and Challenger X PLC for international expansion, underscore our commitment to technological innovation and global growth."Hub Affiliations maintains a robust presence in the Affiliate industry through partnerships with leading brands. These collaborations have significantly enhanced Hub Affiliations' market reach and operational excellence, exemplifying its status as a trusted partner in the affiliate marketing ecosystem."Beyond our business success, Hub Affiliations remains dedicated to community engagement and social responsibility," Maddalena concluded. "We invest in initiatives that promote Responsible pratices and support local communities, reflecting our commitment to ethical business practices and sustainable growth."About Hub AffiliationsFounded with a vision to redefine affiliate marketing in the Affiliate industry, Hub Affiliations continues to innovate and lead with integrity. With a focus on delivering measurable results and fostering long-term partnerships, Hub Affiliations is poised for continued growth and success in the dynamic world of Performance Marketing.For more information about Hub Affiliations and its award-winning affiliate programs, visit www.hubaffiliations.com

