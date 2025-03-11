Molly Dee Wells Introduces Readers to Debut Book, The Girl in the Shoebox

PACIFIC NORTHWEST, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Molly Dee Wells is pleased to introduce her debut book, The Girl in the Shoebox , a story that explores themes of identity, connection, and the complexities of international adoption.The Girl in the Shoebox follows the journey of a young woman seeking answers about her adoption in the 1980s. What begins as a quest for clarity turns into an exploration of human connection, mental health, and the struggle to belong. Set in the Pacific Northwest and spanning generations, the story pulls together the lives of five individuals whose paths intersect as they search for meaning and understanding.When asked about her inspiration for writing the book, Wells shared, “I’ve always loved writing. Even as a child, I carried around a notebook and a book wherever I went. As a former special education paraprofessional, I’ve always been drawn to stories that explore identity and belonging. This story has been waiting to be told, and I wanted to capture the emotions of discovering one’s roots and the connections that shape us.”Indeed, the book is about the unlikely power of friendships and the transformative rewards of taking risks. Two women form an unexpected bond as they work together to unravel a mystery, uncovering truths that change their lives forever.The Girl in the Shoebox is now available for purchase on Amazon About Molly Dee WellsMolly Dee Wells lives in the Pacific Northwest with her spouse, three kids, three dogs, and three cats. Adopted from India and raised in the USA, she earned a degree in Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality in 2004. When not exploring the outdoors, Molly enjoys reading Mystery, YA, Historical Fiction, and Biographies. She’s always up for a conversation about her love for tacos and Doctor Who.

