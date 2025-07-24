Missouri Terrazzo Honored for Missouri Botanical Garden Project

AWARD-WINNING TERRAZZO is installed in the Missouri Botanical Garden's new Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center in St. Louis. (Viken Djaferian/FotoGrafix, courtesy of Missouri Terrazzo) HAND-CUT river stones and over 800 waterjet-cut brass leaves are embedded in the terrazzo floor at the Missouri Botanical Garden’s new visitor center. THE TERRAZZO installation spans public areas of the new visitor center, including the lobby, gift shop, and restrooms. NATURAL ELEMENTS like river stones, brass leaves, and organic aggregate were chosen to reinforce the project’s nature-based theme.

Biophilic terrazzo design with brass leaves and river rocks flows through the St. Louis garden’s visitor center, earning national recognition.

Missouri Terrazzo's installation showcases the artistry, craftsmanship, and versatility of terrazzo, blending technical excellence with thoughtful design—earning a well-deserved award.” — Chad Rakow, Executive Director, National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association

FREDERICKSBURG , TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has recognized Missouri Terrazzo of St. Louis with an Honor Award for its installation at the Missouri Botanical Garden's Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center in St. Louis. The NTMA Honor Awards program recognizes outstanding terrazzo craftsmanship, design and technical achievement in projects nationwide and internationally. The award was presented on May 21 in Brewster, Massachusetts, at the NTMA's annual convention.The Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center was designed to usher the public from a contemporary architectural space into the garden's historic landscapes and structures, which date back more than a century. The terrazzo installation at the center reflects the natural beauty of a woodland creek bed, integrating over 800 waterjet-cut brass leaves and hundreds of hand-cut local river rocks, ranging in diameter from 3 to 12 inches. The leaves, representing 20 native species, add texture and color to the floor. Number 3-5 marble aggregates incorporated into the terrazzo further enhance the organic aesthetic.Terrazzo artisans laid out the rocks and brass leaves according to CAD drawings, and then the design team adjusted their placement on-site to mimic the organic flow of a creek bed. Spanning the William T. Kemper lobby, gift shop, and restrooms, the intricate installation was completed on an accelerated schedule with minimal disruption to visitors.The visitor center's biophilic interior design is illuminated by dappled light entering the space through custom scrims in the ceiling that mimic a forest canopy. Additional design elements in the space that reinforce the nature-inspired theme include ticketing and visitor desk areas that reiterate the smooth river stones, pendant lighting reminiscent of fireflies and raindrops, and repurposed tree trunk seating. The project architect was Ayers Saint Gross of Tempe, Arizona.Missouri Terrazzo was founded in 1932 and is one of the nation's oldest terrazzo companies. It joined NTMA in 1938.The welcome center serves as the gateway to one of the nation's most historically significant botanical gardens. Founded in 1859 by Englishman Henry Shaw, the Missouri Botanical Garden—originally known as Shaw's Garden—is a designated National Historic Landmark. A center for botanical research, conservation, education, and horticultural display, it remains one of the most visited attractions in the St. Louis area, hosting seasonal events that showcase plant life from around the world.About NTMA and terrazzoNTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the association establishes national standards for terrazzo flooring and promotes terrazzo as a sustainable, durable, and versatile flooring material. NTMA provides complimentary services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to ensure the quality of terrazzo installations.The association's annual Honor Awards program celebrates design and construction excellence, recognizing outstanding terrazzo installations that exemplify quality, craftsmanship, and innovation. By recognizing its members' accomplishments, the program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, evolving from the mosaic techniques of Ancient Rome. It was first created when Venetian marble workers found an innovative reuse for discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on-site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Aggregates such as stone, recycled glass, or other materials—often sourced locally—are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.

National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association 2025 Honor Awards: Missouri Botanical Garden's Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center, Missouri Terrazzo

