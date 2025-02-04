ABS appoints Sameer Karimbhai as New General Counsel

ABS- Agility Beyond Space Sameer Karimbhai, General Counsel of ABS

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, 4 February 2025 - ABS (Agility Beyond Space), a global satellite operator announces the appointment of Sameer Karimbhai as its new General Counsel.Sameer brings over 15 years of extensive legal expertise spanning corporate and commercial law, M&A, joint ventures, finance, governance, regulatory and compliance within the satellite, telecommunications, and energy sectors.Sameer joins ABS following his tenure at Eutelsat Communications, where he served as OneWeb General Counsel and Group Company Secretary. His experience includes leading significant corporate projects such as helping secure over US$4 billion of equity and debt funding for OneWeb, guiding the company through its Chapter 11 restructuring and recovery and completing its US$6.8 billion combination with Eutelsat. His broad expertise in managing legal teams, supporting executive leadership, building and navigating stakeholder relationships, working with large company boards and handing complex legal matters will be invaluable as ABS continues to grow.“I am delighted to join the executive team at ABS. This is an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to supporting the business as it embarks on its new growth strategy and achieves many important milestones. My sincere thanks to Mark and team for this incredible opportunity,’’ commented Sameer Karimbhai, General Counsel.Mark Rigolle, CEO of ABS, stated, “Sameer’s appointment comes at a pivotal time as ABS continues to expand its global footprint and enhance its service offerings. His extensive expertise in corporate governance, finance, and strategic legal and commercial matters will strengthen our leadership team and support our long-term vision.”Sameer’s appointment reinforces ABS’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer-centric growth as the company continues delivering tailored satellite communication solutions worldwide.About ABSABS is a global satellite operator delivering secure, reliable, and tailored communication solutions to enterprises, governments, maritime, broadcasters, and service providers worldwide. Our satellite fleet provides extensive global coverage, connecting 93% of the world’s population across the Americas, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS.With regional offices in the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Asia, ABS prioritizes agility, flexibility and strong customer partnerships to ensure seamless connectivity.For more information, visit: www.absatellite.com

