Sparks Street Entertainment Starts An Artistic Fire

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a transformative series of life events in 2024, accomplished music industry executive Mike Sherwood has embarked on an exciting new venture— Sparks Street Entertainment (SSE). This premier music management and consultancy company draws on over 25 years of experience in the U.S. Major Label system to empower artists, managers, and labels to thrive in the ever-evolving global music market."At Sparks Street , we blend artistry with technology, using smart tools and data-driven strategies to help artists, managers, and labels succeed in today’s fast-paced industry," says Sherwood. "No corporate politics or red tape—just a passionate team dedicated to great music and the people who make it."Sparks Street Entertainment has already made significant strides in its first six months, diving deep into understanding the essential connections between artists and their audiences. The results have been clear: major career milestones achieved for several artists and clients. Sherwood’s experience and visionary approach have already made a notable impact."Whether you’re an artist looking to break through, a manager seeking fresh ideas, or a label in need of innovative solutions, Sparks Street is here for you," adds Sherwood.About Sparks Street EntertainmentSparks Street Entertainment (SSE) is a cutting-edge music management and consultancy company. With over two decades of expertise in navigating the global music landscape, SSE offers a deep understanding of the industry and is committed to driving success for its clients—whether they're established icons or emerging stars. SSE’s focus is on empowering artists with the tools, insights, and strategies they need to build sustainable careers.About Mike SherwoodMike Sherwood, founder of Sparks Street Entertainment, is a highly respected record executive with a career spanning 25 years in the music industry. He has held key positions at Warner Music Group, including Warner Records, Elektra Records, and WEA Distribution, where he worked with legendary artists like Green Day, Tom Petty, and Linkin Park, and helped launch the careers of rising stars like Dua Lipa and Zach Bryan. Most recently, Sherwood served as Executive Vice President at Capitol Records, where he played a vital role in successful campaigns for artists such as The Beatles, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, and Ice Spice. An ardent advocate for artists, Sherwood has dedicated his career to helping them realize their full potential.For more information about Sparks Street Entertainment, visit sparksstreetent.com.

