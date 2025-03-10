TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2025 Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K

On Saturday, March 15, 2025, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

When safe to do so, the Metropolitan Police Department will assist motorists in crossing the race route to help relieve traffic congestion due to the extended closures. However, motorists should not rely on crossing the route and should plan on going around the traffic closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 12:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

• Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025, to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2025:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 15, 2025, from 06:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

• K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

5K Map

Half Marathon Map

For more information on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K, please visit https://www.runrocknroll.com/washington-dc.

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.