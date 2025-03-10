Submit Release
MPD Seeking Suspects in Southeast Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in an assault with a dangerous weapon in Southeast.

On February 28, 2025, at approximately 11:32 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast, for the report of an assault. The suspects approached the victim from behind and struck the victim in the head with a handgun causing the victim to fall to the ground. The suspects began removing property from the victim’s pockets before both suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured on a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/AqE52oVo1ww

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25030361

