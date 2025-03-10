Lottery Announces $9.436 Million Transfer to State 

Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Soars to $335 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its February transfer of $9,436,279.97 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the Fiscal Year 2025 total transfer to approximately $74,372,844.04.

Since the Lottery began selling tickets in November 2019, it has transferred more than $653 million to the State.

All numbers contingent on annual financial audit.

$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion

With a top prize of $100,000, the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler is one cool cat scratch-off offering even more ways to win with the Lottery’s newest bonus promotion. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize and additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash.

The Pink Panther Diamond Tripler bonus promotional drawing will be Thursday, March 20. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Powerball drawing tonight is an estimated $335 million, with an estimated cash value of $157.3 million while the Lotto America jackpot is $25.7 million with an estimated cash value of $12.06 million. The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday, March 11, is an estimated $256 million, with an estimated cash value of $119.5 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to an estimated $458 thousand.

3/10/25