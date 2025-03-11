Nebraska Trial Court Week Proclamation to Be Held March 18

Nebraska Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke will sign a proclamation recognizing Nebraska Trial Court Week during a ceremony in the Supreme Court courtroom at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. The event will honor the contributions of trial court staff and highlight activities across the Judicial Branch during Trial Court Week, March 17-21, 2025.

Nebraska Public Media will livestream the proclamation signing as part of its regular Appellate Court coverage. Watch Live: Nebraska Public Media (link will appear as Nebraska Trial Court Week Proclamation Signing Ceremony).

Trial court judges Holly Parsley of the county court and David Bargen of the district court will attend the ceremony to emphasize the essential role of Nebraska’s court system and to recognize the dedicated clerks, administrators, and staff who serve the state’s trial courts.

Nebraska Trial Court Week is an opportunity for Nebraskans to celebrate the vital role that local courts and their personnel play in ensuring access to the civil, criminal, and juvenile justice systems.