March Character Birthday Events Launched at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction at anime park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park in Kansai, Japan, has launched celebrations for the birthdays of fan-favorite characters from "Naruto: Shippuden" and "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations", as of March 8th.

March celebrations include the birthdays of characters Tenten, Kisame Hoshigaki, Boruto Uzumaki, Sakura Uchiha, and Sarada Uchiha. Visitors can tell staff that they came to celebrate one of the characters' birthdays to receive an exclusive, limited-edition birthday card, with scenes on the back featuring the character. Fellow Naruto fans are gathering to celebrate these ninja birthdays at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

■Overview

Duration:

Tenten / Kisame Hoshigaki - March 8th (Sat) - 23rd (Sun), 2025

Boruto Uzumaki / Sakura Uchiha / Sarada Uchiha - March 15th (Sun) - 31st (Mon), 2025

*Limited supplies available.

*Includes designs used in previous events.

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM (last entry 8:00 PM)

Entry Price: Adults (12 and up) 3,300 yen, Children (5-11) 1,800 yen

*Prices include tax.

*Children must be accompanied by an adult guardian to enter.

*Children under 5 years of age may enter for free.

Content: Original birthday cards featuring illustrations of characters who have previous held events at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato are available for visitors to obtain, by telling staff that they came to celebrate a particular characters' birthday.

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, within anime park Nijigen no Mori

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

