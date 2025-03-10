Let’s talk about endometriosis

Do you push through severely painful periods, telling yourself it’s just “bad cramps?” If so, it’s time to stop brushing aside your symptoms. Severe pain, heavy bleeding or other symptoms might actually be signs of endometriosis, a condition that affects millions of women.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. These cells respond to changes in your body’s hormones and cause inflammation, pain and sometimes irregular bleeding.

Severe pain isn’t normal

We all expect some discomfort during our period, but severe pain isn’t something you should have to push through. Pelvic or abdominal pain during your period, sex or bowel movements shouldn’t disrupt your life. If over-the-counter medications don’t help and the pain makes it hard to function for several days each month, it’s time to get help.

Additional common symptoms include: Heavy bleeding or bleeding between periods, difficulty getting pregnant or digestive issues like bloating, constipation or diarrhea.

Early diagnosis matters

Left untreated, pain and symptoms can worsen. The sooner you get diagnosed, the sooner you can start managing symptoms and avoiding complications. Don’t wait—talk to your VA health care provider if you’re experiencing symptoms.

Endometriosis is common

About one in 10 women of reproductive age have endometriosis. Despite how common it is, it often takes years to diagnose due to lack of symptom awareness.

Endometriosis can affect fertility

If you’re having difficulty getting pregnant, endometriosis might be the cause. Between 30-50% of women with endometriosis face infertility challenges.

VA can help you manage your pain

Endometriosis is often a chronic condition, but you don’t have to manage it alone. VA offers diagnosis and a range of treatments to help you find relief, including:

Pain medication: Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), ibuprofen or naproxen for example, are available over the counter and often help treat menstrual and endometriosis pain. However, if these do not give you enough relief, talk to your provider about other options.

Hormone therapy: VA can provide you with medications that suppress the production of hormones in the ovaries, preventing ovulation, menstruation and endometriosis pain flares.

Surgery: VA can diagnose and treat endometriosis through a variety of surgical procedures. Your gynecologic surgeon will work with you to determine the best treatment approach for you.

Remember, severe pain during your period is not normal. VA understands how overwhelming chronic pain can feel and we’re here to help. Compassionate VA women’s health primary care providers are available and will listen to your concerns.

To learn more about endometriosis, download the Women Veterans Endometriosis brochure.

Need help getting started? Call the Women Veterans Call Center (1-855-VA-WOMEN) to speak to a real person who can help you enroll, schedule an appointment and connect you to care you can trust.