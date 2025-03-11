Neakasa Expands European Market Reach with New Distribution Partnerships

Neakasa expands in Europe with Nital, EURONICS, and Vakko, bringing smart pet care solutions to more homes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global technology company specializing in smart home and pet care solutions, is expanding its presence in Europe through new distribution agreements. In February, the company secured partnerships with three major distributors: Nital and EURONICS in Italy, and Vakko in Turkey. These collaborations will strengthen Neakasa’s market reach, making its innovative pet care solutions more accessible across Europe.

The European pet care industry continues to experience significant growth. In Italy alone, the pet food market reached €3 billion in 2023, reflecting a 13.4% increase from the previous year, according to the Assalco-Zoomark Report published in May 2024. The pet care segment generated €100 million (+14%), while grooming tools and accessories accounted for €85 million (+6%).

As more households welcome pets and consider them an integral part of the family, pet owners are prioritizing their health and comfort. This growing awareness is driving demand for convenient, hygienic, and high-quality pet care solutions across the market. For both Neakasa and its local partners, this presents a valuable opportunity to expand product offerings, meet consumer needs, and strengthen their presence in the rapidly growing pet care industry.

Expanding in Italy with Nital

Neakasa has partnered with Nital, a leading distributor of electronics known for representing brands such as Nikon, iRobot, and Sonos. This partnership will introduce two of Neakasa’s popular products to the Italian market:

Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – The first open-top self-cleaning litter box, offering a comfortable and safe experience for cats while providing cat owners with a scoop-free experience for up to two weeks. On Prime Day 2024, the Neakasa M1 sold over 6,000 units in two days, becoming a bestseller on Amazon.

Neakasa P0 Pro Pet Grooming System – A user-friendly 5-in-1 grooming tool designed for efficient pet care at home. Known for its ultra-quiet 48dB motor, it effectively manages pet shedding and grooming with minimal noise, making it a favorite among pet owners.

"We chose to embark on this new distribution opportunity driven by the growing number of Italians who choose to live with pets and their increasing focus on pet care," said Giorgia Cristofaletti, Product Manager for Neakasa at Nital. "With nearly 20 million cats and dogs in Italian homes, Neakasa’s reliable, high-quality products are set to become a benchmark in the pet care industry."

This partnership with Nital helps Neakasa expand its footprint in Italy and offer high-quality pet care solutions to pet owners in the region.

Strengthening Online Retail Presence with EURONICS

Neakasa has partnered with EURONICS, one of the world’s largest retail groups, to expand its online presence in Italy. Through this collaboration, the Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box will be available on EURONICS’ online platform, making it more accessible to Italian consumers.

Entering Turkey with Vakko

This year, besides Nital and Euronics, Neakasa has partnered with Vakko, a prestigious luxury fashion brand, to introduce the Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box to the market. This collaboration allows Neakasa to tap into new distribution channels and meet the growing demand for premium pet care products in Turkey.

These collaborations help both Neakasa and its distributors reach a new segment of pet owners seeking advanced, safe, and hassle-free solutions.

"Expanding in Europe is an important milestone for Neakasa," said Minming Gu, co-founder of Neakasa. "By partnering with well-established distributors like Nital, EURONICS, and Vakko, we can bring high-quality, innovative pet care solutions to more households. We look forward to deepening our presence in Europe and forming new partnerships to meet the growing demand for smart pet care products."

These partnerships in Italy and Turkey are part of Neakasa’s broader strategy to expand its global footprint. In the past year, Neakasa has partnered with major retailers worldwide, including Best Buy and The Home Depot in the U.S., Curry’s in the UK, and FORTRESS and City U in Hong Kong (China). These collaborations reflect the growing demand for Neakasa’s products and its commitment to reaching pet owners globally.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.