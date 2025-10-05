Neakasa Launches Prime Big Deal Days 2025 with Global Discounts Up to 40%

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global company specializing in smart pet care and home cleaning solutions, today announced the launch of its Prime Big Deal Days 2025 promotion, running from October 7 to October 13. This year, the event will be held simultaneously on Neakasa’s official websites — neakasa.com, neakasa.de, and neakasa.jp — as well as on its Amazon stores. Customers worldwide will have the chance to shop Neakasa’s full range of products at their lowest prices of the year, with discounts of up to 40%.

This week-long promotion marks a significant step for Neakasa, as the company hosts its first large-scale promotional event in Germany following the launch of its German website earlier this year. This campaign provides European customers with easier access to Neakasa products at competitive prices. At the same time, it allows the company to gather insights on local preferences and feedback, helping to inform future marketing strategies and product offerings in Europe.

Key Products Featured in the Promotion：

A wide selection of Neakasa’s product portfolio will be included in the campaign, covering popular categories in pet care and home cleaning:

- Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box — Known for its open-top design, scoop-free use for up to 14 days, and odor control features, the M1 offers pet owners a low-maintenance and hygienic litter solution.

- Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer — Combining vacuuming and steaming in one lightweight device, Magic 1 provides an efficient way to handle daily clothes care.

- Neakasa Pet Grooming Systems (Neakasa P1 Pro, P2 Pro, S1 Pro, etc.)— From compact entry-level models to professional kits, Neakasa’s grooming devices are designed to make at-home grooming easier for both pets and owners.

In addition to individual products, special bundles will be available during the event, offering further savings for customers looking to purchase multiple devices together.

The campaign is scheduled to coincide with Amazon Prime Day, running simultaneously on Amazon.com, Amazon.de, Amazon.co.jp, and Neakasa’s official websites (neakasa.com, neakasa.de, and neakasa.jp), giving customers in different regions the convenience to take advantage of the offers on their preferred platforms. For more information, please visit Neakasa's official websites and social media channels.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.