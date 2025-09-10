Neakasa Wraps Up IFA 2025 with Innovation Highlights and Engaging On-Site Experiences

From award-winning products to interactive booth activities, Neakasa drew strong interest from media, partners, and attendees at this year’s IFA.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global brand specializing in smart home and pet care appliances, has successfully concluded its five-day exhibition at IFA 2025. Running from September 5 to 9 in Berlin, the event was marked by strong visitor turnout, positive engagement, and enthusiastic feedback from attendees.

At IFA 2025, Neakasa presented a diverse lineup that showcased its innovation across home and pet care:

- Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer – the brand’s best-selling garment care solution and winner of Best in Home Appliances at the IFA Innovation Award 2025. Visitors praised its ability to remove wrinkles, dust, mites, and odors in a single step. Many noted that it could significantly simplify their clothing care routine—eliminating the hassle of traditional ironing—while its built-in suction made steaming safer by reducing the risk of accidental burns from hot steam.

- Neakasa M1 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box – another bestseller, recognized for its open-top design and user-friendly automation, delivering convenience to multi-cat households.

- New Product Launches – including the Neakasa PooGuard Pet Waste Bin, designed for odor-controlled litter disposal, and the UVC Sterilizer Light for Pet Fountain, created to improve pet drinking water hygiene and set to be available to consumers soon.

- Grooming Systems (S1, P1, P2) – Neakasa’s popular grooming series also attracted interest, with visitors highlighting their strong suction, quiet operation, and suitability for multi-pet households.

Beyond product demonstrations, Neakasa created memorable experiences for visitors through on-site activities:

- Dandan the Mascot Show – Inspired by the British Shorthair cat raised by the Neakasa team, Dandan became a beloved symbol of Neakasa’s commitment to pet-friendly innovation and drew significant attention at the booth.

- Magic 1 Demo & Raffle – Live demonstrations of the Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer drew large crowds around the booth, with attendees eagerly watching its powerful wrinkle-removal performance and simple operation. The raffle segment added to the excitement, leaving participants smiling and creating lasting, positive impressions of the brand.

These activities not only entertained but also deepened the connection between Neakasa and its community of users, reflecting the brand’s mission to bring joy and simplicity to daily life.

Neakasa’s successful participation in IFA 2025 underscores its growing presence in the global smart home and pet care market. The strong reception of both its award-winning products and new launches demonstrates the brand’s ability to address real household needs with innovation.

Looking ahead, Neakasa will continue to expand its portfolio and global reach, delivering solutions that make pet care and home care smarter, simpler, and more enjoyable for families worldwide.

For more information about Neakasa, please visit:

Neakasa Official Website: https://neakasa.com/

Neakasa Germany Official Website: https://neakasa.de/

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

