Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer Wins the IFA Innovation Award 2025 for Best in Home Appliances

This international recognition reaffirms Neakasa’s commitment to innovation and user-focused design in redefining smarter living for households worldwide.

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global brand specializing in smart home and pet care appliances, has been named a winner of the IFA Innovation Award 2025 in the category of Best in Home Appliances for its Neakasa Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer. This recognition reaffirms Neakasa’s commitment to combining user-focused design with innovation in redefining modern home care.

The IFA Innovation Award is the official awards program of IFA. Judged by an international panel of respected journalists and industry experts, it recognizes products that excel in engineering quality, design excellence, and breakthrough innovation. The Magic 1 Vacuum Steamer was named the winner of Best in Home Appliances for its innovative approach in combining vacuum suction with high-temperature steam, redefining clothing care routines. This innovation delivers a one-step solution for instant wrinkle removal, dust and mite elimination, and odor reduction—offering up to triple the efficiency of traditional steamers and greatly streamlining daily garment care.

Unlike conventional steamers, Neakasa Magic 1’s AirIron technology ensures fabrics are held firmly in place during steaming, eliminating the need for bulky ironing boards. At the same time, the vacuum function extracts excess moisture, preventing water stains and allowing clothes to be worn immediately after steaming. By combining fabric care and cleaning in one device, it addresses the needs of modern households seeking efficient, convenient, and multi-purpose solutions.

Since its debut, the Magic 1 has achieved remarkable milestones in global markets. Shortly after its global launch in January, the Magic 1 quickly climbed into the Amazon Bestsellers list. In South Korea, it sold 1,272 units within the first hour on GS SHOP and attracted over 2,000 backers on Wadiz, reflecting its popularity and recognition among consumers worldwide.

Winning the IFA Innovation Award 2025 marks another important milestone for Neakasa. For Neakasa, the award is both an honor and a motivation to continue developing technologies that simplify everyday life and improve quality of living for households globally.

For more information, please visit:

Neakasa Official Website: www.neakasa.com

Neakasa magic 1 Vacuum Steamer:https://neakasa.com/products/neakasa-magic-1-vacuum-steamer

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as an innovator in smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and enhance daily life by offering top-tier smart cleaning solutions.

Its portfolio features two primary product lines: Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. With a focus on both pet care and home cleaning, Neakasa is committed to providing every household with a smarter, more efficient living experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.